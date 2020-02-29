Dominick Reyes deserves Jon Jones rematch, says Dana White

UFC president Dana White believes that Dominick Reyes deserves a rematch against UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Reyes fought Jones tooth-and-nail for 25 minutes in the main event of UFC 247. Despite many fans and media scoring the bout in favor of Reyes, the judges awarded a unanimous decision to Jones in one of the more controversial title fight decisions of recent memory. Immediately after the fight was over, fans were calling for a rematch.

Since Reyes fought Jones, though, Jan Blachowicz mixed up the division and emerged as a top contender for the belt when he knocked out Corey Anderson at UFC Rio Rancho. Jones was in attendance for that bout and he and Blachowicz have seemingly agreed to a fight on social media, leaving Reyes in a strange spot.

According to White, though, Blachowicz vs. Jones is not a done deal, and he says that Reyes could still get Jones next. In fact, White was at a meeting with Reyes’ manager Tiki Ghosn when he spoke about Reyes’ title aspirations with TMZ Sports.

“I think he (deserves a rematch). You’d be crazy not to think he deserves a rematch,” White said about Reyes, admitting he has decided what to do yet.

“I don’t know. We’ll see how this thing plays out. Going into that fight, a lot of people didn’t know who Reyes was, they know who he is now.”

White was asked if he thought Reyes won the fight against Jones, but the UFC president says his opinion on that is a moot point.

“Um, doesn’t matter. I’m not a judge. Doesn’t matter,” White said.

Ghosn was asked what White’s comments mean in regards to his client Reyes getting a title shot, and the manager admitted it was good news.

“Great news for Reyes,” Ghosn said.

“I think there’s a very good chance of (Reyes fighting Jones).”

