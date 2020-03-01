Pros react after Deiveson Figueiredo TKO’s Joseph Benavidez at UFC Norfolk

Joseph Benavidez collided with Deiveson Figueiredo in the headliner of tonight’s UFC Norfolk event with the opportunity to capture the promotional gold.

Benavidez and Figueiredo were supposed to be fighting for the promotions vacant 125-pound title. However, after the Brazilian missed weight by 2.5lbs on Friday, only ‘Joe-Jitsu’ was left eligible to take home the belt this evening.

Joseph Benavidez (28-5 MMA) entered tonight’s headliner on a three-fight winning streak, his latest being a TKO victory over Jussier Formiga at June’s event in Minneapolis.

Meanwhile, Figueiredo (17-1 MMA) was riding a two-fight win streak, his latest being a submission win over Tim Elliott at October’s UFC event in Tampa.

Tonight’s UFC Norfolk main event proved to be a highly entertaining affair. After almost being submitted by an armbar in the early moments of round one, Benavidez was able to fight back and turn the tide in the latter portions of the opening round.

However, after a clash of heads in round two, Figueiredo found a home for a right hand that sent Joseph Benavidez crashing to canvas. From there, a lone hammer fist was required before the referee mercifully stepped in to call a stop to the action.

Official UFC Norfolk Result: Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez via TKO in Round 2

Check out how the pros reacted to Figueiredo defeating Benavidez below:

Is he pumped that @HenryCejudo is still the champ? https://t.co/uJhCJSjUy5 — Ben Askren (@Benaskren) March 1, 2020

Damn… Figueiredo just looked too big and strong against Joe, and when you miss weight it’s hard not to think it didn’t play a part in things. — Alan Jouban (@AlanJouban) March 1, 2020

Sit down you didn’t make the weight homie #UFCNorfolk — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) March 1, 2020

Michael Bisping’s reaction to Deiveson Figueiredo finishing Joseph Benavidez was priceless:

MOST FLYWEIGHT FINISHES – @UFC History 7 – Demetrious Johnson

6 – Joseph Benavidez

5⃣ – Deiveson Figueiredo #UFCNorfolk

5 – John Moraga pic.twitter.com/QcfzMnuAi5 — UFC News (@UFCNews) March 1, 2020

And now the flyweight title vacant. Too bad. Figueiredo is a great fighter but you just can’t miss weight when given an opportunity like this. — Ariel Helwani (@arielhelwani) March 1, 2020

Unfortunate clash of heads caused a cut in benavidez which kinda threw his focus off for a second then boom right hand down the pipe. Gotta feel for him — Brian Kelleher (@brianboom135) March 1, 2020

Dang I really feel bad for joe b — Mike "Biggie" Rhodes (@TeamRocBiggie) March 1, 2020

Not my champ! Your ass still gotta make weight lol — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) March 1, 2020

