UFC Fighters react to terrible stoppage in Ankalaev vs. Cutelaba fight

By
Chris Taylor
-
Ion Cutelaba
Image via @ufc on Instagram

One of the worst stoppages in UFC history occurred during a light heavyweight bout between Magomed Ankalaev and Ion Cutelaba at tonight’s event in Virginia.

Ankalaev and Cutelaba collided on the main card of tonight’s UFC Norfolk event with referee Kevin McDonald overseeing the contest.

As expected, Ion Cutelaba came storming out of the gate but wound up absorbing multiple head kicks for his aggressiveness. ‘The Hulk’ was clearly rocked but was still on his feet and swing punches. After eating a left hand rom his Russian opponent, which Cutelaba seemed to absorb, the referee decided he had seen enough and stepped in to call a stop to the action.

With that, Magomed Ankalaev was awarded the first round stoppage victory.

Ion Cutelaba, along with fans in attendance and those watching around the world, were furious with the stoppage.

Many pro fighters took to Twitter following the bouts conclusion to dub Kevin McDonald’s stoppage as one of the “worst” in promotional history.

Check out the pros reactions below:

With the loss, Ion Cutelaba drops to 15-5 in his MMA career, which includes a 4-4 record inside of the Octagon.

As for Magomed Ankalaev, the Russian standout improves to 14-1 as a professional.

What did you think of the referee stoppage in tonight’s Magomed Ankalaev vs. Ion Cutelaba bout? Should an immediate rematch be made by UFC officials? Share your thoughts in the comments section of this post PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com February 29, 2020

