UFC 245 Results: Marlon Moraes defeats Jose Aldo (Highlights)

A key bantamweight bout featuring former featherweight champion Jose Aldo taking on Marlon Moraes took place on tonight’s UFC 245 main card in Las Vegas.

Jose Aldo (28-5 MMA) will enter UFC 245 looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Alex Volkanovski in his most recent effort at May’s UFC 237 event.

Prior to the setback, Aldo was coming off back-to-back TKO victories over Renato Moicano and Jeremy Stephens.

Meanwhile, Marlon Moraes (22-6-1 MMA) will also be looking to rebound at UFC 245, this after being stopped by current bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo at UFC 238. Prior to his devastating loss to ‘Triple C’, Moraes had strung together a four fight win streak.

Round one begins and Marlon Moraes lands a switch kick to the head that rocks Jose Aldo. He stumbles back and Moraes is on him with punches. Aldo survives the early onslaught and circles out. The former featherweight champion lands a big right hand. That stunned ‘Magic’. Aldo applying pressure now. He lands a jab up the middle and then a kick to the mid section of Moraes. Marlon fires back with a nice low kick. he circles along the outside and then leaps into the pocket with a right. Aldo avoids a combination and then lands a jab to the body. Moraes with a good right hand. He steps in with a double jab and then circles out to his right. Aldo looks to close the distance but eats a kick and a jab for his efforts. One minute remains in the opening round. Aldo lands a nice right hand. He misses with a wild left. Moraes fires back but Aldo lands a big right. Both men are throwing bombs in the pocket. Marlon is rocked and shoots for a takedown. He gets it and winds up in half guard. The horn sounds to end round one.

Round two begins and Jose Aldo immediately comes forward with a jab. Moraes replies with a low kick but Aldo continues to move forward. He lands a jab to the body of ‘Magic’. Aldo with a nice low kick now. He is really starting to open up. Moraes looks to leap in but gets stung by a jab. Jose is utterly walking Marlon down at this point. Moraes with a jab but Aldo just keeps coming. The Brazilian legend with a hook to the body. He misses with a wild left upstairs. Good shots to the body from Jose Aldo. He lands a right hand and continues to press the action. Big shots from both fighters now. Aldo with a left, Moraes with a right. Jose goes to the body with a right hand. He avoids a jab and lands a left hook. Both men with jabs that connect. Moraes with a spinning wheel kick attempt that is blocked. One minute remains in round two of this UFC 245 fight. Aldo with a nice right hand. He leaps in with a knee and then goes to the body. Moraes answers with a left. Aldo connects with a big uppercut. Moraes replies with a nice left hand. Ten seconds remain. Moraes with a jab. The horn sounds to end round two.

The third and final round of this UFC 245 bantamweight fight begins and the fighters touch gloves in a show of respect. Aldo with a nice straight right over the top. Marlon with a left hook. Aldo continues to walk him down and lands a jab. Moraes answers with a terrific double jab. Jose Aldo remains unfazed and continues to press the action. He should utilize some low kicks here. Aldo goes to the body with a jab. Moraes with another double jab attempt. Aldo with a jumping knee that misses. Both men with good shots from the pocket. Aldo with a nice jab and then a left hook. Moraes has some swelling around his left eye. Just over one minute remains in the final round. Marlon lands a hard right hand. Aldo eats it and moves forward. ‘Magic’ with a high kick attempt that misses. He lands a nice low kick and then a left hand. Aldo avoids a takedown and lands a knee. Moraes with a good counter punch on the break. Aldo with a flurry. Moraes with a spinning kick. The horn sounds to end round three.

Official UFC 245 Result: Marlon Moraes def. Jose Aldo by split decision (28-29, 29-28, 29-28)

