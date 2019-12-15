Pros react to Jose Aldo vs. Marlon Moraes at UFC 245

A key bantamweight fight between former featherweight champion Jose Aldo and top ranked contender Marlon Moraes took place at tonight’s UFC 245 event.

Aldo entered tonight’s fight looking to rebound, this after suffering a decision loss to Alex Volkanovski in his most recent effort at May’s UFC 237 event in Brazil.

Meanwhile, Marlon Moraes also entered UFC 245 looking to get back on track. ‘Magic’ was coming off a TKO loss to reigning UFC bantamweight champion Henry Cejudo in his most recent Octagon appearance at UFC 238.

Tonight’s highly anticipated bantamweight fight proved to be a very competitive affair. Moraes was able to hurt Aldo early on with a head kick, but the Brazilian legend battled back to rock ‘Magic’ on multiple occasions in his own right. After three rounds of exciting action, Moares was awarded a split decision victory from the judges in attendance.

Official UFC 245 Result: Marlon Moraes def. Jose Aldo by split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Check out how the pros reacted tonight’s Aldo vs. Moraes fight below:

Minnie me bout to do his thing @MMARLONMORAES Let’s gooo Magic — Eddie Alvarez (@Ealvarezfight) December 15, 2019

Aldo was on skates that round. Damn 😳the body work was nice too #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

I honestly thought Aldo had that #UFC245 — JIMI MANUWA (@POSTERBOYJM) December 15, 2019

Man, don’t boo the man he’s not a judge. He did his job. #UFC245 — Tatiana Suarez (@tatianaufc) December 15, 2019

Hell yeah! @MMARLONMORAES great fucking job! — Luis Antonio Pena (@violentbobross) December 15, 2019

Great fight between Aldo and Moraes!! Also had that last round!! What do y’all think #UFC245 — Stephen Thompson (@WonderboyMMA) December 15, 2019

Essa foi foda !!! 😡😡🤦🏽‍♂️ — Leonardo Santos (@LeoSantosbjj) December 15, 2019

If @josealdojunior fought @HenryCejudo like that, Cejudo would have eaten him alive. Se José Aldo lutasse assim contra Cejudo, Cejudo comeria ele vivo. — Patricio Freire (@PatricioPitbull) December 15, 2019

