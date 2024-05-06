Daniel Cormier questions why Jose Aldo ever retired after performance in comeback fight at UFC 301

Daniel Cormier is questioning why Jose Aldo ever retired after his comeback performance at UFC 301.

UFC 301 took place this past Saturday, May 4th at the Farmasi Arena, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The co-main event featured a bantamweight bout between Jose Aldo (32-8 MMA) and Jonathan Martinez (19-5 MMA). The result was an impressive unanimous decision victory for the 37-year-old Aldo.

‘Junior’ hung up his gloves in the fall of 2022 after going down to defeat against Merab Dvalishvili (17-4 MMA) at UFC 278.

In his return to the promotion this past weekend, Aldo, who was inducted into the UFC Hall of Fame last year, looked better than ever.

Aldo put an end to the 30-year-old ‘Dragon’s’ 6 fight winning streak in the cage and also took home $50K in a fight of the night bonus.

Daneil Cormier, speaking with ‘ESPN’ after UFC 301, shared the following thoughts on Jose Aldo:

“I mean why does Jose Aldo retire when you possess that skill? He stopped at 35 years old, he comes back at 37 and he looks like the same guy that ran the division for many years. His speed was still there. His commitment to his strikes, his dedication, his mind was still there.”

Continuing the UFC commentator said (h/t MMAJunkie):

“He just looked as good as we’ve ever seen him look, and he fought a guy in Jonathan Martinez that pushed him in the right spots and made him fight and raise his level. So, it looks like there’s a lot left for Jose Aldo to do if he chooses to do it, and that is the best situation to be (in) as a former champion and a guy that still has desires of fighting.”

As far as what is next for the Brazilian, he’s planning to discuss his future with UFC CEO Dana White in the coming days.

Were you watching last Saturday? What did you think of Jose Aldo’s performance in the cage?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!