Jorge Masvidal unloads on “midget” Conor McGregor after the Irishman took shots at Dustin Poirier and Justin Gaethje following UFC 291

Jorge Masvidal takes aim at Conor McGregor

“@TheNotoriousMMA shut ur mouth you pissing hot midget ur not cleared to fight. Talking about fighters going thru the grind and process. I bet you never say my name you scared (chicken),” Masvidal tweeted about Conor McGregor.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that Jorge Masvidal took aim at Conor McGregor as he was upset that his longtime teammate and friend Dustin Poirier lost on Saturday. As well, ‘Gamebred’ and McGregor have also taken shots at one another in the past and at one point, many thought a fight between the two would happen.

Currently, Conor McGregor has not responded to Jorge Masvidal’s tweet and whether or not he will remains to be seen. However, it is clear that ‘Gamebred’ and ‘Notorious’ are still not seeing eye-to-eye.

As for McGregor’s fighting career, he is currently not in the USADA testing pool but is coaching TUF 31 opposite Michael Chandler. The hope the two would fight later this year, but with him still not in the USADA testing pool the odds of that happening are unlikely. He last fought back in July of 2021 when he broke his leg against Dustin Poirier in their trilogy match.