Dwyane Johnson praises Dustin Poirier for the way he handled UFC 291 loss: “Love this perspective so much”

Dwayne Johnson has nothing but praise for Dustin Poirier.

In the main event of UFC 291, Poirier was rematching Justin Gaethje for the vacant BMF title. It was a highly-anticipated fight but in the second round, it was Gaethje who won as he landed a beautiful head kick that knocked Poirier out cold.

After the loss, Dustin Poirier spoke to the media about how the loss stings but isn’t letting it keep him down as he made it clear he has won at life and it wasn’t a funeral for him.

“It’s heartbreaking. But I keep coming back like Pookie. It keeps calling me. I can’t stop. I might need another hit. I don’t know. I’m just taking it one day at a time, one minute at a time right now,” Dustin Poirier said after UFC 291. “But I’m happy right now. My life is good, my family is good, my daughter is excited for me to get home. We’re not at a funeral here. I’ve won. I’ve won life. I already won. Where I come from, I’ve already won.”