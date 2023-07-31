Conor McGregor issues “guarantee” for potential BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje

By Susan Cox - July 31, 2023
Conor McGregor has issued a ‘guarantee’ for potential BMF title fight with Justin Gaethje.

Justin Gaethje, Conor McGregor, UFC, BMF

If you weren’t watching this past Saturday, you might have missed the fact that Justin Gaethje (25-4 MMA) defeated Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) in the lightweight main event at UFC 291.

‘The Highlight’ KO’d ‘The Diamond’ at 1:00 of round 2 to become the BMF title holder. It was quite the performance at the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah and the 2nd meeting of  Gaethje and Poirier. The first battle took place in April of 2018 where it was Poirier who emerged victorious via way of a fourth round TKO.

Following the victory, Gaethje was called out by none other than Conor McGregor (22-6 MMA).

In a series of ‘tweets’ McGregor had the following messages for the victorious Gaethje:

“Justin, I’ll slap you around.”

“I’m the real bmf, he can fight for pennies if he wants but I want spirits, I call the shots, I’m in it to launch shots, f*ck chandler, you want it call for it”

Justin Gaethje, at the post-fight press conference, responded to the callouts from McGregor saying:

“I think he’s turned me down six times. Usually, you have to lose to fight him.”

Continuing the 34-year-old said:

“I don’t really care… I like to fight big fights; I like exciting things and it sounds pretty exciting to me. I’m not going to fight someone on steroids.”

Well, apparently McGregor is intent to stir up some action with the newly crowned ‘BMF’ champion. The opposing TUF 31 coaches McGregor and Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) match-up has yet to be scheduled by the UFC, but apparently the Irishman will cast that aside to fight Gaethje.

Doubling down, taking to ‘Twitter‘ the Irishman tweeted:

“I KO him one shot. Guarantee it”

All talk, no action? McGregor has not fought since July of 2021 when he was defeated by Dustin Poirier (29-8 MMA) at UFC 264.

Would you like to see McGregor vs Gaethje?

Share your thoughts in the comment section PENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Conor McGregor UFC

