Jorge Masvidal targets Leon Edwards for UFC return: “I will whoop your f*cking ass”

By Fernando Quiles - September 23, 2024

Jorge Masvidal continues to push for a proper fight with Leon Edwards.

Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards

Fans haven’t forgotten the backstage incident between “Gamebred” and “Rocky” back in 2019. Both men emerged victorious on the UFC London card before running into each other. Masvidal exchanged words with Edwards during a post-fight interview. Edwards was approached by Masvidal, who landed punches on him and drew blood as a result.

The UFC never ended up booking the two inside the Octagon, but Masvidal wants the bout to materialize.

Jorge Masvidal Targets Leon Edwards Fight

Whether it’s later this year or in early 2025, Jorge Masvidal wants another piece of Leon Edwards. He insisted to MMAFighting.com that “Rocky” has ducked him in the past.

“I know he wouldn’t fight me,” Masvidal told MMA Fighting. “He got offered and turned it down. He don’t want this.

“I tried [to fight him]. Leon Edwards don’t want this. He had other options, he went for other things except fight me, basically. I’ll tell you that much.”

“Gamebred” then had some harsh words for the former UFC welterweight champion.

“I’ll tell you right now, Leon, I will whoop your f*cking ass,” Masvidal said. “Let’s f*cking go. I don’t know maybe Dec. 7 in Vegas, maybe next year at the Super Bowl. I don’t know but I’ll beat the f*ck out of your little skinny ass.”

Edwards was last seen in action in the main event of UFC 304. “Rocky” was hoping to successfully retain the 170-pound gold against Belal Muhammad, but it wasn’t meant to be. Edwards lost the fight and the gold via unanimous decision.

It’ll be interesting to see if the UFC brass thinks bringing Masvidal back for a grudge match with Edwards is the next move.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Jorge Masvidal Leon Edwards UFC

