Hiroki Akimoto determined to score decisive victory at ONE Friday Fights 81 

Hiroki Akimoto has a crystal-clear plan for his upcoming bout at ONE Friday Fights 81.

The former ONE Bantamweight Kickboxing World Champion suits up for action against ex-flyweight kickboxing titleholder Ilias Ennahachi. This airs live in Asian primetime from the legendary Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, on September 27.

This encounter marks a crucial moment for the Japanese star. After all, he is determined to avoid a third-straight defeat.

Following a lengthy hiatus, Akimoto made his highly anticipated return to competition this past May. There, he suffered a decision loss to Wei Rui.

Reflecting on that matchup, the 32-year-old feels he had done enough to secure the victory.

The painful memory of that split decision is still fresh. So Akimoto is resolved not to leave any doubts in his next outing.

“In my last fight, I thought I did well, but I lost by decision. I want to make sure the result is clear this time by scoring a knockdown or a KO,” he said.

Another loss could deal a significant blow to Akimoto’s aspirations of regaining the divisional crown.

He is now determined to keep his title hopes alive. In fact, he has meticulously studied Ennahachi, who possesses a lethal combination of speed and power.

“I think he’s incredibly strong. He’s a very well-rounded kickboxer and a good fighter. He has speed, and after moving up in weight class, he’s gained power too. I’m really looking forward to it,” Akimoto said.