Dana White admits he made a mistake after bold Power Slap claims: “I f***ed that up”
UFC CEO Dana White has admitted he made an error after claiming Power Slap has a larger social media following than any other professional sports team.
White and the UFC enjoyed another big weekend at UFC 302 last Saturday in Newark. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier by fifth-round submission to retain the belt.
White has built the UFC into a global phenomenon, essentially from the ground up. He’s also taken on a new task in recent years in slap fighting, launching the Power Slap promotion.
Despite mixed reviews from fans and pundits, White recently claimed on a podcast that Power Slap has a bigger social media following than major football clubs like Real Madrid.
Dana White corrects claim about Power Slap social media followers
In a recent tweet, White admitted he was wrong.
Meant to say views. Yes I fucked that one up.
— danawhite (@danawhite) June 6, 2024
“Meant to say views. Yes, I fucked that one up,” White tweeted.
Power Slap returns to action on Friday, June 28th at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. White is hoping to expand the promotion into other markets in the coming years.
As of this writing, Power Slap has accumulated 40.4k followers on X, 4 million+ followers on Instagram, and 4.6 million+ followers on TikTok. While White’s initial comments were wrong, Power Slap has recorded hundreds of millions of views from highlight clips and interviews.
White and the UFC are in full promotional mode ahead of Conor McGregor’s scheduled return against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. In the meantime, he’s also promoting Power Slap’s upcoming event.
White also claimed that Power Slap has more viewers than any video that Taylor Swift has produced during her music career. He’s also asserted that the Power Slap mobile game is No. 1 in all sports.
White is never afraid to promote Power Slap and its growth, although it’s safe to say his latest attempt didn’t pan out well.