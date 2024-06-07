Dana White admits he made a mistake after bold Power Slap claims: “I f***ed that up”

UFC CEO Dana White has admitted he made an error after claiming Power Slap has a larger social media following than any other professional sports team.

White and the UFC enjoyed another big weekend at UFC 302 last Saturday in Newark. In the main event, UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev defeated Dustin Poirier by fifth-round submission to retain the belt.

White has built the UFC into a global phenomenon, essentially from the ground up. He’s also taken on a new task in recent years in slap fighting, launching the Power Slap promotion.

Despite mixed reviews from fans and pundits, White recently claimed on a podcast that Power Slap has a bigger social media following than major football clubs like Real Madrid.