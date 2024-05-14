Jorge Masvidal restokes the flames of a possible Conor McGregor fight: ‘We can still find out’
A future fight between former UFC star Jorge Masvidal and the soon-returning Conor McGregor could be back in the mix.
Masvidal will face former UFC rival Nate Diaz in a boxing match on July 6 in Anaheim, CA. Their rematch will take place nearly five full years after their UFC 244 clash for the inaugural BMF belt.
McGregor will return the weekend before against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. He hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.
After retiring from MMA following a loss at UFC 287, Masvidal’s combat sports return has reignited possible matchups in both MMA and boxing. He hasn’t ruled out a UFC return after the upcoming boxing match with Diaz, and a possible clash with McGregor is on his radar.
Jorge Masvidal willing to revisit Conor McGregor fight talks
In a series of Instagram comments on a post from ESPN MMA, Masvidal hinted that a matchup with McGregor is still on the table.
“We can still find out,” Masvidal commented. “Too big of a man for that little leprechaun.”
Talks of a McGregor vs. Masvidal fight first became a possibility after Masvidal’s BMF title win. Just two months later at UFC 246, McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in the first round and included the cage-side Masvidal in his callout list.
First thing’s first for McGregor, who will attempt to win his first UFC fight since the Cerrone knockout. He’s lost three of his last four fights, including back-to-back losses to Poirier in 2021.
Masvidal is also looking to get back in the win column after four consecutive losses to end his UFC tenure. He lost back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman before a lopsided defeat to former friend/teammate Colby Covington.
At this point in their respective fighting careers, Masvidal and McGregor are focused on lucrative combat ventures, making a potential fight an intriguing option for both sides.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Conor McGregor Jorge Masvidal UFC