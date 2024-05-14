Jorge Masvidal restokes the flames of a possible Conor McGregor fight: ‘We can still find out’

A future fight between former UFC star Jorge Masvidal and the soon-returning Conor McGregor could be back in the mix.

Masvidal will face former UFC rival Nate Diaz in a boxing match on July 6 in Anaheim, CA. Their rematch will take place nearly five full years after their UFC 244 clash for the inaugural BMF belt.

McGregor will return the weekend before against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. He hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

After retiring from MMA following a loss at UFC 287, Masvidal’s combat sports return has reignited possible matchups in both MMA and boxing. He hasn’t ruled out a UFC return after the upcoming boxing match with Diaz, and a possible clash with McGregor is on his radar.