Jorge Masvidal restokes the flames of a possible Conor McGregor fight: ‘We can still find out’

By Curtis Calhoun - May 14, 2024

A future fight between former UFC star Jorge Masvidal and the soon-returning Conor McGregor could be back in the mix.

Jorge Masvidal, Conor McGregor

Masvidal will face former UFC rival Nate Diaz in a boxing match on July 6 in Anaheim, CA. Their rematch will take place nearly five full years after their UFC 244 clash for the inaugural BMF belt.

McGregor will return the weekend before against Michael Chandler at UFC 303. He hasn’t fought since shattering his leg against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264.

After retiring from MMA following a loss at UFC 287, Masvidal’s combat sports return has reignited possible matchups in both MMA and boxing. He hasn’t ruled out a UFC return after the upcoming boxing match with Diaz, and a possible clash with McGregor is on his radar.

Jorge Masvidal willing to revisit Conor McGregor fight talks

In a series of Instagram comments on a post from ESPN MMA, Masvidal hinted that a matchup with McGregor is still on the table.

Jorge Masvidal

Screenshot @gamebredfighter

“We can still find out,” Masvidal commented. “Too big of a man for that little leprechaun.”

Talks of a McGregor vs. Masvidal fight first became a possibility after Masvidal’s BMF title win. Just two months later at UFC 246, McGregor knocked out Donald Cerrone in the first round and included the cage-side Masvidal in his callout list.

First thing’s first for McGregor, who will attempt to win his first UFC fight since the Cerrone knockout. He’s lost three of his last four fights, including back-to-back losses to Poirier in 2021.

Masvidal is also looking to get back in the win column after four consecutive losses to end his UFC tenure. He lost back-to-back title fights against Kamaru Usman before a lopsided defeat to former friend/teammate Colby Covington.

At this point in their respective fighting careers, Masvidal and McGregor are focused on lucrative combat ventures, making a potential fight an intriguing option for both sides.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Jorge Masvidal UFC

Related

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 165

Just Scrap Radio Ep. 165 with Diego Ferreira and Adrian Yanez

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024
Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento, UFC St. Louis
Rodrigo Nascimento

What's next for Derrick Lewis and Rodrigo Nascimento after UFC St. Louis?

Cole Shelton - May 14, 2024

In the main event of UFC St. Louis, ranked heavyweights threw down as Derrick Lewis took on Rodrigo Nascimento.

Daniel Cormier, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Daniel Cormier questions the UFC’s decision to proceed with Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic: “For four years, he's lived the life of a normal person”

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has questioned the UFC’s decision to proceed with booking Jon Jones vs Stipe Miocic.

Doo Ho Choi
UFC

'Korean Super Boy' Doo Ho Choi set to return against Bill Algeo at UFC Fight Night event this July

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

Fan favorite Doo Ho Choi will reportedly make his return to the Octagon this summer to take on Bill Algeo.

Tracy Cortez vs Miranda Maverick
Tracy Cortez

Tracy Cortez books UFC return opposite Miranda Maverick

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024

UFC flyweight stars Tracy Cortez and Miranda Maverick are set to collide in the Octagon this summer.

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Report | Khabib Nurmagomedov being investigated for underpaying his business taxes by $300 million rubles

Harry Kettle - May 14, 2024
'Big' John McCarthy, Nick Diaz
Nick Diaz

'Big' John McCarthy shares hilarious story of officiating one of Nick Diaz's early UFC fights: "Hey B****! C'mon B****!"

Curtis Calhoun - May 13, 2024

Longtime MMA referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy’s attempts to get a young Nick Diaz to tone it down proved futile at UFC 51.

Darren Till, Mike Perry
Darren Till

Darren Till updates on fighting return, addresses 'dumbo' Mike Perry's latest bare-knuckle callouts

Curtis Calhoun - May 13, 2024

Former UFC star Darren Till is weeks away from a long-awaited return to combat sports after a long hiatus from competition.

Michel Pereira
UFC

VIDEO | UFC star Michel Pereira helps rescue efforts after horrific floods in Brazil

Curtis Calhoun - May 13, 2024

UFC middleweight contender Michel Pereira is helping those suffering from the recent flooding in southern Brazil.

Colby Covington and Belal Muhammad
Colby Covington

Colby Covington explains why Belal Muhammad is an "easy fight" for him

Cole Shelton - May 13, 2024

Colby Covington believes if he were to fight Belal Muhammad it would be an easy win for him.