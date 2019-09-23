Jorge Masvidal responds to Nate Diaz saying he’s not a West Coast Gangster

In his most recent and infamous callout, Nate Diaz called for a fight against Jorge “Gamebred” Masvidal and referred to him as one of the very few “gangsters” left in the UFC, and while crediting his future opponent, Diaz also pointed out that Masvidal was not a “West Coast Gangster”.

Since the callout, no one has asked Jorge Masvidal about the “West Coast Gangster” comment even when both fighters were across from each other, but during the most recent UFC event in Mexico City, Masvidal finally responded.

Attending the event as a guest fighter, Jorge Masvidal spoke to the media during his backstage scrum and he was finally asked for a response to Nate Diaz’s “West Coast Gangster” comments. Masvidal acknowledged that he’s not a “West Coast Gangster”, and wouldn’t use the word gangster when describing himself.

“Damn right I’m not a West Coast Gangster. F**k right, man. I’m from Miami, Florida, that’s in the South, that’s as south as you can go. I was raised by the Latin community and that’s what I am, I’m a Latin motherf***ing, thugged-out motherf***er, goon from Miami, Florida.”

Fans finally have a response from Jorge Masvidal to Nate Diaz’s “gangster” callout, and it just adds more excitement to their upcoming fight at UFC 244.

Both Masvidal and Diaz are known for their fighting personalities and both are veterans of the sport. Nate Diaz was the winner of The Ultimer Fighter: Season 5 and became a superstar for his upset victory over former UFC two-weight champion Conor McGregor. While Diaz would lose in the rematch to McGregor, he continued to grow in popularity due to his zero-nonsense personality, and never gave in with McGregor’s trash talk.

Jorge Masvidal first came onto the fighting scene by the way of Kimbo Slice’s backyard fighting, and has recently grown in popularity in part cause of his thrilling knockout victory of Darren Till, and his UFC-record knockout of Ben Askren which came in just five seconds at UFC 239.

Who are you taking to win this fight at UFC 244, Jorge Masvidal or Nate Diaz?

This article first appeared on BJPenn.com on 9/23/2019