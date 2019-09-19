Jorge Masvidal explains why there will be no trash talk ahead of Nate Diaz fight

Don’t expect any trash talk from Jorge Masvidal and Nate Diaz ahead of their UFC 244 fight.

Speaking on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday, Masvidal explained why any trash talk with his next opponent would be super unnecessary.

“Man he knows everything that there is to know about me,” Masvidal said (via MMA News) “Between men, between real men it just takes a glance. You just exchange that look and know, ‘bro it’s gonna be go time player,” he said.

“F*ck we’re going man.’ The engines are running, we’re going. And that’s the thing. I don’t have to go back-and-forth with that dude,” Masvidal continued. “[When I stand across from him] I go ‘man that dude is coming to turn my f*cking lights out.’ We don’t need to be f*cking talking sh*t.”

“In the case of a lot of other dudes, they just gotta talk it because they can’t bring it in a fight.”

Interestingly, this is just what MMA analyst Michael Bisping predicted with respect to this Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz fight.

“I think a lot of people are getting a little too excited for the preemptive trash talk that’s gonna take place,” Bisping said of Diaz and Masvidal on his Believe You Me podcast recently. “A lot of people are expecting these crazy back-and-forths. I actually think it’s gonna be somewhat respectful. They both know they’re badasses, they both know they’re real dudes. They both know that, ‘listen sh*t can kick off right now motherf*cker. We don’t care.’ So I think for that reason it’s gonna be pretty uneventful, the leadup to the fight.”

Do you think the buildup to Jorge Masvidal vs. Nate Diaz at UFC 244 will really be trash talk free?

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/19/2019.