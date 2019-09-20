Video | Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal staredown for first time ahead of UFC 244

In the main event of UFC 244 on November 2 at Madison Square Garden, Nate Diaz will take on Jorge Masvidal. The two will also be fighting for the inaugural BMF title.

The fight was put into place after Nate Diaz called out Jorge Masvidal following UFC 241.

“With this belt, I want to defend it against – Jorge Masvidal had a good last fight. Good last fight. All respect to the man, but there ain’t no gangsters in this game anymore. There ain’t nobody who does it right but me and him. So I know my man’s a gangster, but he ain’t no West Coast gangster.”

It is set to be one of the most highly anticipated fights in the UFC this year. Both Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal are fan favorites and are coming off of big wins, which set the stage for the main event slot.

Now, ahead of UFC 244, the Las Vegas-based promotion held a press conference where the two finally came face-to-face for their first staredown.

Watch the staredown below.

Entering this fight, Nate Diaz is 20-11 as a pro and coming off of an impressive win over Anthony Pettis at UFC 241. The fight was his first in three years after he had the back-to-back fights with Conor McGregor, where the Stockton fighter went 1-1. The 34-year-old also has notable wins over the likes of Michael Johnson, Donald Cerrone, and Jim Miller during his career. He also fought Benson Henderson for the lightweight title back in 2012, but lost by decision.

Jorge Masvidal, meanwhile, is coming off of a five-second knockout win over Ben Askren at UFC 239. Before that, he had knocked out Darren Till in March. “Gamebred” has been in the UFC since 2013. He has notable wins over the likes of Cerrone, Michael Chiesa, and Jake Ellenberger.

Who do you think will win the fight between Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal at UFC 244? Sound off in the comment section, PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/19/2019.