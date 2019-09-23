John Kavanagh wants Conor McGregor’s return fight to be against Frankie Edgar

John Kavanagh hopes Conor McGregor’s return fight will be against Frankie Edgar.

Conor McGregor has been hinting at a return to the Octagon for a while, but has had his sights set on a Khabib Nurmagomedov rematch.

However, if his coach in John Kavanagh has any say, the Irishman will be fighting former UFC lightweight champion, Frankie Edgar in his return fight.

“I think him and Frankie Edgar would be a great fight,” Kavanagh said to The Mac Life. “I think it was in the works when Conor was kind of going on that featherweight tear. He’s an ex-champion, great fighter. Yeah, if it was me, I would love to see the Frankie Edgar fight this year if possible. And then go on another run in 2020.”

Why John Kavanagh likes the Frankie Edgar fight for Conor McGregor is simple. He believes it is an exciting fight for the fans and himself. It will also test the former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion’s takedown defense.

“Frankie has a style that’s very difficult to deal with,” he explained. “But it’s also one we’re somewhat familiar with. Even from his first fight with [Marcus] Brimage. This small, fast guy, quick hands, wrestling. But Frankie’s just been in there with everybody. World champion, beaten legends like B.J. Penn and so on. I just think that’s a great match for the fans and for me. I’d love to see it.”

Whether or not this fight gets booked remains to be seen. Frankie Edgar recently announced he was moving down to bantamweight. But, he says he would move up all the way to welterweight for a Conor McGregor fight.

Regardless of the size, John Kavanagh is hoping Conor McGregor fights soon and against Frankie Edgar.

This article first appeared on BJPENN.COM on 9/23/2019.