VIDEO | Check out this amazing BMF preview for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

What better way to prepare yourself for Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal’s “Baddest Motherf**ker” title fight, scheduled for UFC 244, than by watching the pair’s baddest motherf**king moments.

Jed I. Goodman created this awesome trailer, which was posted on Twitter, showcasing the two fighters’ finest moments in and out of the cage. It’s hard to tell if it’s a trailer for UFC 244 or Quentin Tarantino‘s next movie.

Watch the full clip below:

Nate Diaz proved ring rust is not a factor for him when he returned from a three-year hiatus and defeated Anthony ‘Showtime’ Pettis at UFC 241. Diaz took home the decision win after three rounds and used his Octagon interview as an opportunity to call out Jorge Masvidal.

Masvidal’s stock within the UFC has been surging in value since his record-breaking flying knee KO against Ben Askren. Before that, Masvidal defeated Darren Till in explosive fashion at UFC Fight Night London.

Throughout their long careers, both Diaz and Masvidal have gained a reputation for their brash attitudes. Whilst their fight is not for an official championship title, there will be a belt on the line. Unsurprisingly, fans are hyped to see what happens!

UFC 244 goes down on November 2 in New York City’s Madison Square Garden. Darren Till will be fighting Kelvin Gastelum in the co-main event. Other highlights of the card include a heavyweight fight between Derrick Lewis and Blagoy Ivanov, and a light heavyweight scrap between Johnny Walker and Corey Anderson.

Here’s the UFC 244 card as it currently stands:

170 lbs.: Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

185 lbs.: Kelvin Gastelum vs. Darren Till

265 lbs.: Blagoy Ivanov vs. Derrick Lewis

205 lbs.: Corey Anderson vs. Johnny Walker

135 lbs.: Katlyn Chookagian vs. Jennifer Maia

170 lbs.: Vicente Luque vs. Stephen Thompson

185 lbs.: Krzysztof Jotko vs. Edmen Shahbazyan

170 lbs.: Lyman Good vs. Chance Rencountre

145 lbs.: Julio Arce vs. Hakeem Dawodu

Who do you think will take home the BMF title when Nate Diaz and Jorge Masvidal fight at UFC 244?

Let us know who you think will win and make sure retweet the video.