Robert Whittaker plans to make a “statement” against Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia: “Stop Ikram in his tracks”

Former UFC middleweight champion Robert Whittaker plans to make a statement at UFC Saudi Arabia.

Whittaker was originally supposed to headline the card against Khamzat Chimaev. However, a week out from the fight, Chimaev was forced to withdraw and was replaced by Ikram Aliskerov. When Whittaker got the call, he admitted he didn’t know who Aliskerov was, but he has since become familiar with him.

“Mate, the work is done. I was prepped to fight Chimaev, I understand the game plan is a little different now, but I’m a fighter, I’ll work it out, I’m sure… I’m going to be honest, this is no disrespect, zero,” Whittaker said on Just Scrap Radio on BJPENN.com. “I don’t have a good head in the fan side of MMA, I don’t watch a lot of fights, it was left field for me, and he doesn’t have a lot of tape to watch in the UFC either. He’s had some good wins, I’ve watched those. At the end of the day, we are going to turn up Fight Night and leave it all there. I have a very well-rounded skillset, and I’m going to put it to good use.”

Once the opponent change happened, Robert Whittaker says the game plan changes slightly. However, Whittaker is confident he will be able to finish Ikram Aliskerov at UFC Saudi Arabia to derail the hype train.

“The task is the same, I’m going to go in there and conquer him. I’m going to leave it in there and leave with his scalp or die trying, that is the plan… I want to piece him up. I want to control the distance and space, utilize my hands, and take the fight to a field where I’m the strongest which is striking. 25 minutes to try and put him away, I’m looking to put him away and I want to make a statement,” Whittaker said.

If Whittaker does get the win, he isn’t sure if he will get a title shot next. However, he says he isn’t worried about that, as his focus is just on Saturday night and getting his hand raised at UFC Saudi Arabia.

“I’ve never worried about what is going to happen after a fight. I have to complete the task at hand first, I’m going to do my very best to stop Ikram in his tracks. How the chip falls afterward, all I know for sure is winning opens doors,” Whittaker concluded.