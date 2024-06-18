Conor McGregor places massive bet on Cristiano Ronaldo, UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament

By Curtis Calhoun - June 18, 2024

UFC superstar Conor McGregor’s friendship with soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo reached a new level of trust this week.

Conor McGregor, Cristiano Ronaldo

McGregor bet $60,000 for Ronaldo, the star of the Portugal National Team, to win the Golden Boot award at the UEFA Euro 2024 soccer tournament. The award is given to the leading goalscorer of the tournament, which Ronaldo acclaimed in 2020.

Conor McGregor bets $60k on Cristiano Ronaldo to win Golden Boot

In a recent tweet, McGregor shared his big bet on Ronaldo to win the tournament’s prestigious award.

“60 G’s on [Cristiano Ronaldo] to retain his Euro Golden Boot. Siuuu!” McGregor tweeted Tuesday.

Ronaldo and Portugal defeated Czech Republic 2-1 in their opening tournament match, but Ronaldo failed to get on the scoresheet. His team won on a 92nd-minute goal by Francisco Conceição to earn three points in group play.

Ronaldo and McGregor have become good friends in recent years. The two were seen at a December boxing event featuring Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

McGregor withdrew from his scheduled UFC 303 headliner against Michael Chandler due to injury. The fight is expected to be rescheduled for later this year, although nothing has been formally announced by the UFC as of this writing.

McGregor hasn’t fought in the Octagon since a doctor’s stoppage loss to Dustin Poirier at UFC 264. He’s looking to get back on track in his combat sports career after losses in three of his last four fights.

The 39-year-old Ronaldo is competing in what could potentially be his final UEFA Euro tournament, and his team is already off to a great start. Portugal continues group play against Turkey on Saturday, June 22.

McGregor and Ronaldo are two of the biggest international sports stars after their successful runs in MMA and soccer. They’re also two of the world’s highest-earning athletes.

Time will tell if McGregor’s big gamble on Ronaldo will pay off. Regardless, his five-figure bet suggests he has immense confidence in Ronaldo’s success on the pitch.

