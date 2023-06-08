Jorge Masvidal expresses interest in boxing career after UFC retirement: “Boxing was my first love”

Former UFC title challenger Jorge Masvidal is down to enter the world of boxing.

‘Gamebred’ is fresh off his return at UFC 287 in April against Gilbert Burns. The bout was an important one for Masvidal, as he entered the contest on a three-fight losing streak. With losses to Colby Covington and Kamaru Usman, the welterweight entered his bout against ‘Durinho’ with the idea that another defeat would be his last.

In their welterweight showcase in Miami, the Brazilian won by unanimous decision. Following the defeat, Masvidal retired from the sport of MMA, keeping his word in the process. However, since then, he’s admitted that he would be willing to return under the right circumstances.

It seems those right circumstances might mean a return to the boxing ring. Jorge Masvidal discussed a potential return to combat in a recent appearance on the BS w/Jake Paul podcast. There, he admitted that he was interested in beginning a boxing career, as it was the sport he first loved.

However, he first has to get permission from the UFC to compete. While retired from MMA, he remains under contract with the promotion. In order to compete in boxing, he would have to speak with Dana White and company. While Masvidal did have a memorable career in the cage, he also had a one-off boxing match, a knockout win over Joseph Benjamin in 2005.

“Definitely I would box!” Jorge Masvidal stated on the podcast. “That’s something I wanted to do especially as I began progressing in my skillset. I have a pro boxing fight, it took place 14 or 15 years ago, boxing was like my first love. So I would definitely do a boxing match if the UFC would permit me.”

He continued, “They would have to give me permission, like ‘Yeah go do your thing’. If not, [I] can’t do no boxing match.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal box?