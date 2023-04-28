Jorge Masvidal keeps the door open for potential UFC return: “I love this sport so f—ing much”

Former UFC welterweight title challenger Jorge Masvidal will never truly be retired.

‘Gamebred’ is fresh off his welterweight clash with Gilbert Burns earlier this month in Miami. In the co-main event of UFC 287, ‘Durinho’ earned a lopsided unanimous decision victory. Following the defeat, the former title challenger announced his retirement.

For his part, the longtime welterweight contender has already found a new role. Earlier this month, Masvidal promoted Gamebred Boxing 4, with the event being headlined by a clash between Anthony Pettis vs. Roy Jones Jr. ‘Showtime’ defeated the boxing legend by decision, with the event seemingly being a success.

Jorge Masvidal is slated to promote another event next month in Florida. This card will be a bare-knuckle boxing event, with names such as Roy Nelson already attached. While Masvidal is seemingly having success as a promoter, he’s also still a fighter himself. In an interview with ESPN, the welterweight addressed the subject of retirement.

There, the honorary BMF champion admitted that he’ll never truly shut the door on fighting. While Masvidal isn’t planning on booking a fight anytime soon, he also can’t truthfully say that he’ll never compete again.

Jorge Masvidal leaves the door open for possible UFC return

“I love this sport so much bro,” Jorge Masvidal stated in a recent interview with ESPN. “I love it so much. As people can assume, I cried for many days after I retired not because I was so hurt or this and that, but because I love this sport. Since 11, 12 years old, this is all I did… I’ve been training once or twice a day every day for this. Waking up just in love with what I do, and being in love with the same thing for 20 years.”

He continued, “So, I’ll never say, ‘I can’t come back’, because I love this sport so much. In a moment, I could have so many great memories that just fill me and stay with me forever about this sport. So, I’ll never say I can’t come back… My heart, body, mind, and soul, want to do it. But do I want to be a stepping stone? I don’t have that worth.”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Jorge Masvidal fight again? Sound off in the comment section below PENN Nation!