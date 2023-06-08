Alexander Volkanovski keeping a close eye on Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush: “I still want that lightweight title”

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his eyes on UFC 289.

‘The Great’ has been out of action since his journey up to lightweight earlier this year. At UFC 284, the featherweight champion went up to face lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev. The two champions put on a show in the main event, with the Russian retaining his title by unanimous decision.

Following the defeat, the Australian called for a rematch with the lightweight champion. However, those plans were scrapped in favor of a return to the featherweight division. Volkanovski will face interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290 next month. ‘El Pantera’ earned the title opportunity in February, submitting Josh Emmett in round two.

Nonetheless, Alexander Volkanovski still has his eyes on 155 pounds. In a video published to his YouTube channel, the featherweight gave his thoughts on UFC 289. Specifically, he previewed the lightweight showcase between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

In the video, the Australian opined that the lightweight co-main event is a 50-50 matchup. With the winner of the bout expected to receive a title shot, Volkanovski is currently planning the right time to move back to 155 pounds. After Saturday, the pieces will begin to fall into place for a return to lightweight.

“It’s going to be a very close fight, I can’t wait. Pretty even, I’m 50-50 on it,” Alexander Volkanovski stated on his YouTube channel. “I’m leaning towards Beneil but 50-50, and the betting odds probably favor Charles. That’s why I’m maybe leaning towards him for the pick, and Beneil for the win. It’s a close one, tough one to call.”

He continued, “Make sure you tune into that co-main event. Let’s see what’s next for the winner of that fight, because you know I still want that lightweight title. It’s something that’s definitely there, it’s just the timing… Whatever the best timing is, you know I’m up for [it].”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski return to lightweight?