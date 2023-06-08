Alexander Volkanovski keeping a close eye on Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush: “I still want that lightweight title”

By Josh Evanoff - June 8, 2023

Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski has his eyes on UFC 289.

Alexander Volkanovski

‘The Great’ has been out of action since his journey up to lightweight earlier this year. At UFC 284, the featherweight champion went up to face lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev. The two champions put on a show in the main event, with the Russian retaining his title by unanimous decision.

Following the defeat, the Australian called for a rematch with the lightweight champion. However, those plans were scrapped in favor of a return to the featherweight division. Volkanovski will face interim titleholder Yair Rodriguez in the main event of UFC 290 next month. ‘El Pantera’ earned the title opportunity in February, submitting Josh Emmett in round two.

Nonetheless, Alexander Volkanovski still has his eyes on 155 pounds. In a video published to his YouTube channel, the featherweight gave his thoughts on UFC 289. Specifically, he previewed the lightweight showcase between Charles Oliveira and Beneil Dariush.

In the video, the Australian opined that the lightweight co-main event is a 50-50 matchup. With the winner of the bout expected to receive a title shot, Volkanovski is currently planning the right time to move back to 155 pounds. After Saturday, the pieces will begin to fall into place for a return to lightweight.

RELATED: ISRAEL ADESANYA PRAISES JON JONES AFTER ‘BONES’ NAMES HIM HIS FAVORITE UFC FIGHTER: “WE CAN BE IN OUR OWN LANES AND BE GREAT”

Islam Makhachev, Alexander Volkanovski, UFC 284

“It’s going to be a very close fight, I can’t wait. Pretty even, I’m 50-50 on it,” Alexander Volkanovski stated on his YouTube channel. “I’m leaning towards Beneil but 50-50, and the betting odds probably favor Charles. That’s why I’m maybe leaning towards him for the pick, and Beneil for the win. It’s a close one, tough one to call.”

He continued, “Make sure you tune into that co-main event. Let’s see what’s next for the winner of that fight, because you know I still want that lightweight title. It’s something that’s definitely there, it’s just the timing… Whatever the best timing is, you know I’m up for [it].”

What do you make of these comments? Do you want to see Alexander Volkanovski return to lightweight?

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Alex Volkanovski Beneil Dariush Charles Oliveira

Related

Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush shuts down talk that his UFC 289 fight against Charles Oliveira is the real main event

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023
Charles Oliveira
Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira reacts to possibility of being leapfrogged by the winner of Dustin Poirier vs. Justin Gaethje 2: "I'm next"

Lewis Simpson - June 8, 2023

Charles Oliveira believes a win over Beneil Dariush will be enough to secure a second fight with Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

UFC 289 | Pro fighters make their picks for Charles Oliveira vs. Beneil Dariush

Cole Shelton - June 8, 2023

In the co-main event of UFC 289, Charles Oliveira looks to return to the win column as he takes on Beneil Dariush in a potential title eliminator. Heading into the fight, Oliveira is a +120 underdog while the fourth-ranked lightweight is a -154 favorite on FanDuel.

Charles Oliveira, Beneil Dariush
UFC

Charles Oliveira looks to break Canadian curse at UFC 289 in Vancouver

Harry Kettle - June 8, 2023

UFC fighter Charles Oliveira is hoping to break his Canadian curse this weekend when he returns to action at UFC 289.

Beneil Dariush, Islam Makhachev
UFC

Beneil Dariush believes he does everything Islam Makhachev does but "better"

Cole Shelton - June 7, 2023

Beneil Dariush believes he is better everywhere when compared to Islam Makhachev.

Charles Oliveira

Charles Oliveira has "so much confidence" in his power ahead of UFC 289 fight against Beneil Dariush

Cole Shelton - June 7, 2023
Beneil Dariush

Beneil Dariush reveals he had thoughts of retirement following KO loss to Alexander Hernandez: "My career was dead"

Josh Evanoff - June 7, 2023

UFC lightweight contender Beneil Dariush has had a long road back to the top.

Beneil Dariush
Charles Oliveira

Beneil Dariush says he has "no problem taking it to the ground" with Charles Oliveira at UFC 289: "Kill or be killed"

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Beneil Dariush is ready to just fight.

Israel Adesanya

Logan Paul admits he was destroyed by Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski in training: "Tapped me out six times in five minutes"

Josh Evanoff - June 6, 2023

Logan Paul was predictably uncompetitive with UFC champions earlier this week.

Charles Oliveira
UFC

Charles Oliveira claims Conor McGregor is "avoiding" him, says he is "hungry" to get his belt back

Cole Shelton - June 6, 2023

Charles Oliveira believes Conor McGregor is afraid to fight him.