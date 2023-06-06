Logan Paul admits he was destroyed by Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski in training: “Tapped me out six times in five minutes”

Logan Paul was predictably uncompetitive with UFC champions earlier this week.

‘The Maverick’ is currently searching for his next fight. Earlier this year, Paul stated that he planned to box Nate Diaz, but wound up losing out on the bout to his brother. ‘The Problem Child’ is now slated to face the Stockton native on DAZN pay-per-view in August.

However, that seemingly cleared up some time for his older brother. Over the last few months, Logan Paul has become quite close with the UFC, even having his PRIME brand become the official drink of the promotion. That led to his chance to train with Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski earlier this week.

The two UFC champions were recently named the first PRIME brand athletes. To promote the news, they had a training session alongside Paul. While the YouTuber is known for his boxing career, he also was a high school state wrestling champion and also wrestled at Ohio University.

That being said, he was no match for the MMA fighters. During a recent edition of the Impaulsive podcast, he discussed getting destroyed by ‘The Last Stylebender’ and ‘The Great’ in training. Famed jiu-jitsu coach Craig Jones also trained with Paul, submitting him six times in five minutes.

“These dudes beat my a*s today!” Logan Paul stated on the Impaulsive podcast alongside Israel Adesanya. “[Craig Jones] is so good at Brazilian jiu-jitsu, what the f*ck? His coach was telling him how to tap me out and he would do it at his leisure. I had no control.”

He continued, “…Bro, no, no. I got back to the house with a sore neck, my thumb was pointing in the other direction. It was Craig, he tapped me out six times in five minutes… That’s how those BJJ black belts are. You know immediately when you’re rolling with one.”

What do you make of these comments from Logan Paul? Are you excited about Israel Adesanya and Alexander Volkanovski’s next fights?