Belal Muhammad draws inspiration from Floyd Mayweather for fighting style: “There’s a life after fighting”

By Josh Evanoff - June 8, 2023

UFC welterweight contender Belal Muhammad knows there’s a life after the fighting is over.

‘Remember The Name’ is fresh off his co-main event clash with Gilbert Burns last month. At UFC 288, Muhammad moved his unbeaten streak to ten, defeating ‘Durinho’ by unanimous decision. In his winning streak, he had previously scored wins over the likes of Stephen Thompson and Vicente Luque.

The welterweight contender is now sitting around waiting for his likely title shot. Following UFC 288, Dana White stated that Muhammad was likely next for the winner of Leon Edwards vs. Colby Covington. That bout is yet to be scheduled, as ‘Rocky’ stated that ‘Chaos’ didn’t deserve a title shot.

Nonetheless, whoever Belal Muhammad faces next, his strategy will likely be the same. During a recent interview with 670 The Score, the welterweight compared his fighting style to Floyd Mayweather. ‘Money’ famously dominated his boxing career by using his defensive skills far more than offense.

It appears that Muhammad thinks much the same way, as he explained in the interview. There, the welterweight stated that he knows there’s a life after his time as an athlete is over, and he wants to be ready for it.

Gilbert Burns Belal Muhammad

(via Cooper Neil/Zuffa LLC)

“For me, I’m a big striker. So I like to make people miss and hit them,” Belal Muhammad stated in the interview regarding his fighting style. “Like [Floyd] Mayweather said, the point of the best boxers is that that they don’t get hit. The best boxers are defensive right?”

He continued, “I think that’s where a lot of people get it wrong. They want the blood and the guts, but you know there’s a life after fighting. So, you’re going to take all these big shots in a fight just to put on a fight for the fans. Be like ‘Oh yeah, I’m bleeding, this is cool!’ but after the fight, how does your body feel? How does your mind feel?”

What do you make of these comments from Belal Muhammad? Who do you want to see him fight next?

