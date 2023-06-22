Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland both invite Elon Musk to train with them to beat “dirty communist” Mark Zuckerberg

By Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland are interested in helping train Elon Musk.

Elon Musk, Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland

Musk and FaceBook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg began taking shots at one another and both agreed to fight one another in the UFC. Although many assumed it was a joke, Dana White confirmed they are serious and he is hopeful he can get the fight done.

“They both said, ‘yeah we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said ‘is he serious?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him’ and I asked him, and he said ‘yeah, I’m dead serious.’ This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” White said to TMZ about Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg. “Bigger than anything that has ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records, these guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

After Dana White’s comments, many fans began to wonder how Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would fare. Of course, Zuckerberg has competed in jiu-jitsu competitions so he would seem to have the edge. But, after White’s comments, Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland took to Twitter to invite Musk to train with them for the potential scrap.

RELATED: Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 targeted for Mexican Independence Day card.

“@elonmusk lmk we get some work in,” Masvidal tweeted.

Man fuck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist…. No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but…. Facebook market gets a pass…. @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!” Strickland added.

If Elon Musk does decide to train with both Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland, he would get some good looks to prepare him for his potential fight against Mark Zuckerberg. Yet, whether or not he will take them up on the offer remains to be seen.

At this time, the fight has not been agreed to or officially made, so there is a chance the fight won’t happen. With that, Musk may not even needing Masvidal or Strickland’s help.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Jorge Masvidal Sean Strickland UFC

Related

Erin Blanchfield and Julianna Pena.

Daniel Cormier calls for Julianna Pena to face Erin Blanchfield for bantamweight title: "She said she's the greatest female fighter!"

Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023
Maycee Barber and Julianna Pena.
Julianna Pena

Maycee Barber slams Julianna Pena's 'cringy' comments after Amanda Nunes retirement: "That was very stupid"

Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023

Women’s flyweight contender Maycee Barber didn’t like Julianna Pena’s actions during Amanda Nunes’s retirement.

Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko.
UFC

Alexa Grasso vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2 targeted for Mexican Independence Day in September

Josh Evanoff - June 22, 2023

UFC women flyweights Alexa Grasso and Valentina Shevchenko are nearly set to run it back.

Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk
UFC

Mark Zuckerberg opens as gigantic favorite over Elon Musk in potential fight

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

Mark Zuckerberg has opened as a massive betting favorite to beat Elon Musk should the two fight one another.

Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria
Ilia Topuria

Pro fighters make their picks for Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023

In the main event of UFC Jacksonville, a battle of ranked featherweights go down as Josh Emmett takes on Ilia Topuria. Heading into the fight, Emmett is a +280 underdog while the Georgian is a -390 favorite on FanDuel.

Dana White

Dana White says Mark Zuckerberg and Elon Musk are "dead serious" about fighting each other in the UFC

Cole Shelton - June 22, 2023
Sean O'Malley
Sean O'Malley

Marlon Vera dismisses Sean O'Malley's resume ahead of 'Sugar's' UFC title fight: "Who has he been in a fight with?"

Fernando Quiles - June 22, 2023

Marlon Vera isn’t sold on Sean O’Malley being deserving of a UFC bantamweight title opportunity.

UFC Jacksonville Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria
Josh Emmett

UFC Jacksonville: ‘Emmett vs. Topuria’ Fight Card and Start Times

Fernando Quiles - June 22, 2023

This weekend’s UFC Jacksonville card featuring Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria is set.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier reacts to sexual assault allegations against Conor McGregor

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has given his thoughts on the sexual assault allegations being made against Conor McGregor.

Neil Magny

UFC veteran Neil Magny responds to “interesting” callout from undefeated welterweight Ian Garry

Harry Kettle - June 22, 2023

UFC veteran Neil Magny has given his thoughts on being called out by rising welterweight star Ian Garry.