Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland both invite Elon Musk to train with them to beat “dirty communist” Mark Zuckerberg

Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland are interested in helping train Elon Musk.

Musk and FaceBook co-founder Mark Zuckerberg began taking shots at one another and both agreed to fight one another in the UFC. Although many assumed it was a joke, Dana White confirmed they are serious and he is hopeful he can get the fight done.

“They both said, ‘yeah we’ll do it.’ They both want to do it. Mark Zuckerberg hit me up first and said ‘is he serious?’ I said, ‘I don’t know, let me ask him’ and I asked him, and he said ‘yeah, I’m dead serious.’ This would be the biggest fight ever in the history of the world,” White said to TMZ about Elon Musk vs. Mark Zuckerberg. “Bigger than anything that has ever been done. It would break all pay-per-view records, these guys would raise hundreds of millions of dollars for charity. You don’t have to be a fight fan to be interested in this fight. Everybody would want to see it.”

After Dana White’s comments, many fans began to wonder how Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg would fare. Of course, Zuckerberg has competed in jiu-jitsu competitions so he would seem to have the edge. But, after White’s comments, Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland took to Twitter to invite Musk to train with them for the potential scrap.

@elonmusk lmk we get some work in 👊🏽 — BMF.eth (@GamebredFighter) June 22, 2023

“@elonmusk lmk we get some work in,” Masvidal tweeted.

Man fuck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist…. No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but…. Facebook market gets a pass….@elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work! — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) June 22, 2023

“Man fuck Mark Zuckerberg.. Dirty communist…. No one wants your goggles and your disinformation censorship but…. Facebook market gets a pass…. @elonmusk come to Vegas. We will put in work!” Strickland added.

If Elon Musk does decide to train with both Jorge Masvidal and Sean Strickland, he would get some good looks to prepare him for his potential fight against Mark Zuckerberg. Yet, whether or not he will take them up on the offer remains to be seen.

At this time, the fight has not been agreed to or officially made, so there is a chance the fight won’t happen. With that, Musk may not even needing Masvidal or Strickland’s help.