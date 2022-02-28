Jorge Masvidal claims Colby Covington was confronted by a bunch of Russian fighters at ATT for talking smack about Khabib Nurmagomedov

Jorge Masvidal has claimed that rival Colby Covington was once confronted by a group of Russian fighters due to comments he made about Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This Saturday night at UFC 272, Jorge Masvidal and Colby Covington will finally settle their differences in a mouth-watering welterweight main event. Both men are coming off the back of championship defeats to Kamaru Usman which, in itself, should serve as all the motivation they need to bounce back and make a statement in Las Vegas.

Of course, we all know that there’s also a personal rivalry in play here, dating back years since they began training together at American Top Team.

As it turns out, though, “Gamebred” isn’t the only person “Chaos” has rubbed the wrong way.

“He said some things about Khabib Nurmagomedov – we got a bunch of Russians here, guess what? Those Russians got him in the bathroom because he was in the sauna, like four/five of them, and they told him hey brother, you cannot talk like this. He’s like no I’m sorry, apologetic and stuff, at the time we weren’t cool at all because he’d already ripped off my coach so I was like, I hope they f*** him up and if he thinks I’m gonna jump in for anything, the only thing I’m gonna jump in for is to kick his teeth in. So I was hoping these Russians were gonna take him out but he’s such a coward, like no no no never again bro I’m just trying to make my brand and my name, and they’re like ‘don’t disrespect Khabib’. They cornered him and he cowarded out.”

