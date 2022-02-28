Sean Strickland applauds Paige VanZant for “paying the bills” after Gegard Mousasi “napped her wife” Austin Vanderford

Sean Strickland has praised Paige VanZant following her husband’s defeat to Gegard Mousasi.

Last Saturday at Bellator 275, Austin Vanderford got mauled in his bid for promotional gold. Gegard Mousasi knocked his American foe out in less than two minutes, and once again showed why he’s one of the greatest fighters on the planet. Now, following that loss, Paige VanZant has shown support to her husband.

Days after Vandeford’s loss, ‘PVZ’ got a tattoo of his initials. The two have had a very publicized relationship since 2017 and got married one year later. Despite VanZant’s recent struggles inside the cage and BKFC, she’s remained relevant.

Much of that relevance has been brought on by her subscription service, which has garnered lots of attention. Now, UFC middleweight Sean Strickland has chimed in on the situation. The middleweight title contender took to Twitter to “praise” Paige VanZant for paying the bills, while also noting that Mousasi destroyed her “wife”.

Furthermore, he also added that he loves the tattoo, as well as her ambition to become the head of the household. He also added that he would like to find a woman like that and that he’d cut off body parts to make it happen.

Paige VanZant paying the bills after @mousasi_mma napped her wife lmao!!!! I love this shit, a strong woman becoming the head of the household… I need me one of these lol!! Do I cut my balls off now or later?! https://t.co/j20mSWsbgT — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 28, 2022

On the less joking side of things, Sean Strickland also praised Gegard Mousasi. He opined that if fans actually thought Vanderford was going to beat the champion, they don’t know anything about the sport.

He also added that a lot of fans truly forget how good fighters are after they leave for Bellator. The Dutch kickboxer Mousasi departed the UFC for the organization in 2017 and has dominated since. He’s currently on his second stint as Bellator middleweight champion.

If you guys didn't think @mousasi_mma was going to beat @paigevanzant wife you dont know much about MMA… Sometimes people go to bellator and we forget how savage these people were in the UFC. — Sean Strickland (@SStricklandMMA) February 28, 2022

What do you think about Sean Strickland’s comments about Paige VanZant and Austin Vanderford? Do you agree with his take about fans forgetting how good fighters are when they leave the UFC? Sound off in the comment section below!