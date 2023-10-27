Video | John Fury challenges Mike Tyson to fight during Fury vs. Ngannou press conference

John Fury issued a challenge to his icon Mike Tyson during the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou press conference.

It’s no secret that John Fury is quite an eccentric individual. For years now, he’s been by the side of his son Tyson Fury on his rise to the top of heavyweight boxing. In recent times, though, he’s become part of the story himself, largely due to his over-the-top personality.

RELATED: JOHN FURY REACTS TO FRANCIS NGANNOU’S “EMBARRASSING” OPEN WORKOUT WITH MIKE TYSON: “HE AIN’T GOT A PRAYER”

This weekend, Tyson Fury will lock horns with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. While John has been training his son, Ngannou has been working under the tutelage of the legendary Mike Tyson.

During a recent press conference, Fury had an incredible speech that he directed at the former heavyweight champion.