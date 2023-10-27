Video | John Fury challenges Mike Tyson to fight during Fury vs. Ngannou press conference

By Harry Kettle - October 27, 2023

John Fury issued a challenge to his icon Mike Tyson during the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou press conference.

John Fury

It’s no secret that John Fury is quite an eccentric individual. For years now, he’s been by the side of his son Tyson Fury on his rise to the top of heavyweight boxing. In recent times, though, he’s become part of the story himself, largely due to his over-the-top personality.

RELATED: JOHN FURY REACTS TO FRANCIS NGANNOU’S “EMBARRASSING” OPEN WORKOUT WITH MIKE TYSON: “HE AIN’T GOT A PRAYER”

This weekend, Tyson Fury will lock horns with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. While John has been training his son, Ngannou has been working under the tutelage of the legendary Mike Tyson.

During a recent press conference, Fury had an incredible speech that he directed at the former heavyweight champion.

Fury wants Tyson

“Mike Tyson, the man I named my son after,” Fury shouted on stage. “But you know what? Give me a special mention. The man who bred him. John Fury. Fears no man. Fears no man on Earth. No matter what they’ve done, no matter what accolades, John Fury only fears one person, and he’s not even of this world — that’s God almighty!

“Here I am! Any man alive want to fight John Fury! I’m ready to go! Mike Tyson, what have you got to say to that? The world is going is going to see what’s going to happen to your man. Your man will get his head boxed off and stopped. Don’t you worry about that. If I’m wrong, me and you will fight straight after! Whatever the outcome, me and you will fight!”

“He’s been chasing me for 40 years,” Tyson said about Fury’s challenge.

Quotes via MMA Fighting

Would you watch John Fury vs Mike Tyson? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Boxing News Francis Ngannou Mike Tyson Tyson Fury

Related

Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal confirms plans for boxing match in early 2024: "Somebody is going to get killed"

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023
Dillon Danis
Dillon Danis

Dillon Danis trashes VADA testing after Logan Paul’s results come back negative: “Old man in the room wasn’t even paying attention”

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

Weeks after his boxing match with Logan Paul, Dillon Danis is still unhappy about the whole ordeal.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

WATCH | Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou have animated faceoff just days away from fight

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou had an animated faceoff just two days away from their boxing match.

Deontay Wilder, Tyson Fury
Deontay Wilder

Deontay Wilder expresses interest in Power Slap after attending live event: “I think I got a career in it”

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

Heavyweight boxer Deontay Wilder has expressed his interest in a potential Power Slap career in the future.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reacts to the "sad news" that Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is off UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou has reacted to the news that Jon Jones has suffered a torn pec and is out of his UFC 295 title defense against Stipe Miocic.

Jake Paul and Tommy Fury

Tommy Fury confirms plans for Jake Paul rematch, slams KSI's appeal: "Load of s*it, he lost"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023
Alistair Overeem
Boxing News

Alistair Overeem predicts first-round knockout for Francis Ngannou vs. Tyson Fury: "Shock the world"

Josh Evanoff - October 25, 2023

Alistair Overeem is backing Francis Ngannou in his boxing match against Tyson Fury.

Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury reveals why there isn't a rematch clause for his fight against Francis Ngannou

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Tyson Fury doesn’t have a rematch clause in the contract for his bout against Francis Ngannou on Saturday.

Francis Ngannou
Boxing News

Jake Paul pegs Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos as the “most important” boxing event of weekend

Susan Cox - October 25, 2023

Jake Paul is pegging the upcoming Amanda Serrano vs. Danila Ramos match-up to be the ‘most important’ boxing event of the weekend.

Tyson Fury and Alexander Volkanovski
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury sends Alexander Volkanovski support after loss to Islam Makhachev: "Get back in there and kick ass!"

Josh Evanoff - October 24, 2023

Tyson Fury has sent Alexander Volkanovski some support after his loss at UFC 294.