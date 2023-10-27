Video | John Fury challenges Mike Tyson to fight during Fury vs. Ngannou press conference
John Fury issued a challenge to his icon Mike Tyson during the Tyson Fury vs Francis Ngannou press conference.
It’s no secret that John Fury is quite an eccentric individual. For years now, he’s been by the side of his son Tyson Fury on his rise to the top of heavyweight boxing. In recent times, though, he’s become part of the story himself, largely due to his over-the-top personality.
This weekend, Tyson Fury will lock horns with Francis Ngannou in Saudi Arabia. While John has been training his son, Ngannou has been working under the tutelage of the legendary Mike Tyson.
During a recent press conference, Fury had an incredible speech that he directed at the former heavyweight champion.
‼️ Tyson Fury’s father John Fury in an entertaining exchange with Mike Tyson and Francis Ngannou at the final press conference face-off ahead of Saturday night…
Fury wants Tyson
“Mike Tyson, the man I named my son after,” Fury shouted on stage. “But you know what? Give me a special mention. The man who bred him. John Fury. Fears no man. Fears no man on Earth. No matter what they’ve done, no matter what accolades, John Fury only fears one person, and he’s not even of this world — that’s God almighty!
“Here I am! Any man alive want to fight John Fury! I’m ready to go! Mike Tyson, what have you got to say to that? The world is going is going to see what’s going to happen to your man. Your man will get his head boxed off and stopped. Don’t you worry about that. If I’m wrong, me and you will fight straight after! Whatever the outcome, me and you will fight!”
“He’s been chasing me for 40 years,” Tyson said about Fury’s challenge.
