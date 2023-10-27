Justin Gaethje explains why he doesn’t want to fight Max Holloway

By Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023

Justin Gaethje says he doesn’t want to fight Max Holloway.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway

Gaethje is the current BMF champion and will likely fight for the UFC title next time out. However, he may have to wait a bit as UFC CEO Dana White has said Charles Oliveira will likely be next for Islam Makhachev. With that, Justin Gaethje has said he is fine waiting for a year from now to get the title shot against Makhchev.

Although Justin Gaethje could be waiting for quite some time, Max Holloway took to X to call out ‘The Highlight’ for his BMF title. Immediately, many fans jumped on the idea, but Gaethje says he doesn’t have any interest in fighting the Hawaiian for a unique reason.

“I don’t ever want to fight Holloway. I don’t know, I just don’t ever, I don’t want to punch him. Well, I just don’t, it’s not necessary. I like him too much, I like him. He’s a good dude. I don’t him personally, but I’m a fan of his, I don’t prefer to punch him. But, if I have to I would I guess,” Gaethje said to ESPN.

Justin Gaethje not being interested in fighting Max Holloway is a bit disappointed as it would be a very fan-friendly fight on paper. However, it doesn’t seem like this fight will ever happen, which is a bit disappointing for many fans.

Gaethje is currently 25-4 as a pro and coming off a head-kick KO win over Dustin Poirier back in July to win the vacant title. Prior to that, he scored a majority decision win over Rafael Fiziev to return to the win column after the loss to Charles Oliveira for the vacant title. ‘The Highlight’ is the former interim UFC lightweight champ but is 0-2 in undisputed title shots, as he lost to Oliveira and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Justin Gaethje Max Holloway UFC

Related

Robert Whittaker and Kamaru Usman

Robert Whittaker tells Kamaru Usman to "stick around" at middleweight after UFC 294: "That fight interests me"

Cole Shelton - October 26, 2023
Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker UFC 294
Magomed Ankalaev

Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade barbs following controversial result at UFC 294

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

UFC light heavyweights Johnny Walker and Magomed Ankalaev continue to trade words.

Justin Gaethje and Max Holloway
Max Holloway

Former UFC featherweight champ Max Holloway interested in fighting Justin Gaethje for the BMF title: “How about one for the fans?”

Josh Evanoff - October 26, 2023

Former UFC featherweight champion Max Holloway is down for a showdown with Justin Gaethje.

Dana White, UFC, The UFC
UFC

UFC CEO Dana White responds to backlash over new Bud Light deal

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

UFC CEO Dana White is responding to the backlash over the new Bud Light deal.

Dana White
UFC

Dana White explains why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295: “Complete disrespect”

Susan Cox - October 26, 2023

Dana White is explaining why Stipe Miocic is not part of the interim heavyweight title fight at UFC 295.

Tom Aspinall

Tom Aspinall shares the advice he received from Michael Bisping ahead of interim title fight with Sergei Pavlovich at UFC 295

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023
Dana White, Vince McMahon
UFC

Dana White explains why he considers Vince McMahon the “Michael Jordan” of the business world

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC president Dana White has heaped praise on Vince McMahon following the recent UFC/WWE merger.

Islam Makhachev Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev should fight Conor McGregor next: “It’s the biggest money fight the UFC can make”

Harry Kettle - October 26, 2023

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier has explained why he believes the promotion should book Islam Makhachev vs Conor McGregor.

Jon-Jones-Chael-Sonnen
Jon Jones

Chael Sonnen expects Jon Jones to have a "very hard recovery" after they "took all his needles"

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Chael Sonnen believes Jon Jones will be out for more than eight months.

Francis Ngannou, Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou reacts to the "sad news" that Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic is off UFC 295

Cole Shelton - October 25, 2023

Francis Ngannou has reacted to the news that Jon Jones has suffered a torn pec and is out of his UFC 295 title defense against Stipe Miocic.