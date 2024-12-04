UFC commentator argues Jon Jones has “already pushed himself beyond” Floyd Mayweather

By BJ Penn Staff - December 4, 2024

Jon Jones has already achieve more as a professional fighter than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., according to UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Jon Jones, Floyd Mayweather

Anik, who provides play-by-play on the majority of UFC broadcasts, discussed Jones’ legacy in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. He compared the MMA star to Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe, both of whom retired with undefeated records.

“I think, with respect to Joe Calzaghe and Floyd Mayweather, that Jon Jones has already pushed himself beyond those guys,” Anik said. “Even if people want to denigrate the Stipe win because it happened at 42 years of age, I don’t think there really is anything left for Jon Jones to accomplish. But there is financial gain to be had.”

Jones, the most dominant light heavyweight champion in UFC history, has spent the last two years of his career at heavyweight. He won the division’s vacant title with a quick submission win over Ciryl Gane in early 2023. After well over a year on the sidelines, he made the first defense of his title with a stoppage of heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic at UFC 310 last month.

Heading into his fight with Miocic, Jones hinted at retirement. After defending his title, he revealed he would continue fighting.

$5o million for Jon Jones’ next fight?

From here, all signs point to Jones taking on interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall next. Jones has repeatedly expressed outright disinterested in the matchup, but in Anik’s opinion, it may just be a question of making him the right offer.

“What he wants like that $30-40-50 million dollar payday, which he so deserves at this time because in heavyweight MMA, anything can happen,” Anik said. “And certainly, in light heavyweight MMA anything can happen, but the consequences are so great when it comes to four-ounce gloves that these guys chuck.”

Jon Jones has lost just once as a pro, suffering a disqualification after blasting Matt Hamill with 12-6 elbows, which were illegal at the time, but are now legal. Highlights of his resume include wins over legends like Mauricio “Shogun” Rua, Quinton “Rampage” Jackson, Rashad Evans, Lyoto Machida, Vitor Belfort, Alexander Gustafsson (twice), Daniel Cormier (twice), and Glover Teixeira. He is widely considered the greatest fighter of all time.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Floyd Mayweather Jon Anik Jon Jones Tom Aspinall UFC

