UFC commentator argues Jon Jones has “already pushed himself beyond” Floyd Mayweather

Jon Jones has already achieve more as a professional fighter than boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr., according to UFC commentator Jon Anik.

Anik, who provides play-by-play on the majority of UFC broadcasts, discussed Jones’ legacy in a recent interview with MMA Junkie. He compared the MMA star to Mayweather and Joe Calzaghe, both of whom retired with undefeated records.

“I think, with respect to Joe Calzaghe and Floyd Mayweather, that Jon Jones has already pushed himself beyond those guys,” Anik said. “Even if people want to denigrate the Stipe win because it happened at 42 years of age, I don’t think there really is anything left for Jon Jones to accomplish. But there is financial gain to be had.”

Jones, the most dominant light heavyweight champion in UFC history, has spent the last two years of his career at heavyweight. He won the division’s vacant title with a quick submission win over Ciryl Gane in early 2023. After well over a year on the sidelines, he made the first defense of his title with a stoppage of heavyweight legend Stipe Miocic at UFC 310 last month.

Heading into his fight with Miocic, Jones hinted at retirement. After defending his title, he revealed he would continue fighting.