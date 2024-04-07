UFC champion Jon Jones refutes reports that he has been arrested: “It’s disappointing to have to clarify these things again”

UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones has taken to social media to refute reports that he has been arrested.

It was early Saturday morning when Albuquerque-based publication ABQ Raw reported that Jones had been accused of threatening the life of a drug tester at his home in Albuquerque. The publication stated that Jones was “extremely intoxicated” and threatened to kill the tester, even stealing the tester’s cell phone. According to the report, after leaving the residence, the tester met with local police in northeast Albuquerque to report ‘Bones’.

Shortly after the accusations went viral on social media, Jon Jones took to his personal Instagram page where he issued the following statement:

“I want to address reports about me allegedly threatening a drug tester’s life and taking a phone, I want to clarify that there is a video showing both drug testers leaving my home after the testing session, where we exchanged a high five and a hug. Although I was frustrated with the unprofessionalism and used profanity out of frustration it ended friendly and amicably, nothing threatening at all. I was actually celebrating a friend’s birthday party at my home, and I believe it’s perfectly normal to celebrate in the comfort of my own home.”

Jon Jones continued:

“I must say, this particular tester behaved quite unprofessionally and even breached standard protocol along with HIPAA laws. Throughout my 20 years of being subjected to drug tests, I have never encountered such an incident with a DCO officer before.”

Most recently, reports surfaced online that Jones had been placed under arrest for his alleged actions toward the drug tester.

The reigning UFC heavyweight champion quickly took to social media to shoot down those reports and slam the outlets putting out false information.

Hello everyone,

I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning . I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested . I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament. I must admit, it's… — BONY (@JonnyBones) April 7, 2024

“I wanted to address some misinformation that has been circulating this morning. I woke up to false reports that I had been arrested. I have not been arrested. In fact, I am currently in Texas with my daughters at a volleyball tournament. I must admit, it’s disappointing to have to clarify these things again, but I understand that I may be an easy target given some of my past issues. it’s important to set the record straight and make sure the truth is told. I was recently visited by testers while I was celebrating a birthday and taking a nap.”

Jon Jone continued:

“Upon waking up, I was caught off guard by the unprofessionalism and protocol by one of the testers which caused frustration leading me to use some profanity I regret. However, I want to emphasize that at no point did I threaten, get in anyone’s face, raise my voice to anyone or engage in any form of assault. It’s unfortunate that false news has been spread without proper fact-checking. I want to assure you that I will vigorously defend myself against these baseless accusations. The truth is, the incident simply did not occur.”

‘Bones’ continued by caption tweeting an article shared by NBC News:

“Pretty large platform to post so blindly.”

Jon Jones is expected to return to the Octagon this summer for a fight with former heavyweight kingpin Stipe Miocic.