Ben Tynan, Ruotolo Twins Bag $50,000 bonuses at ONE Fight Night 21
Three athletes left the legendary Lumpinee Boxing Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, with some bonuses thanks to their spectacular performances at ONE Fight Night 21 on Prime Video last Friday, April 5.
ONE Championship Chairman and CEO Chatri Sityodtong awarded $50,000 performance bonuses to twin brothers Tye and Kade Ruotolo and Ben Tynan.
In the co-main event, Tye successfully defended his ONE Welterweight Submission Grappling World Title against Izaak Michell.
However, the victory was no walk in the park. Michell proved to be a worthy opponent, initially putting the 21-year-old American phenom in a tough predicament.
During the midway point of the match, though, Tye managed to turn the tide. His superior technique came into play as he executed a sweep, securing the mount position.
Leveraging this advantage, Tye smoothly transitioned to Michell’s back and applied a modified rear-naked choke to force the tap.
Meanwhile, Kade competed in a 180-pound submission grappling catchweight contest against Francisco Lo.
The reigning ONE Lightweight Submission Grappling World Champion only needed a little over four minutes to get the job done.
Like Tye, Kade coerced Lo to wave the white flag with the same modified submission hold, what he called a “Ruotolotine.”
Ben Tynan finishes Duke Didier in one round, gets 50k bonus
Ben Tynan claimed another $50,000 performance bonus for his first-round manhandling of Duke Didier.
The turning point of the bout happened when the Canadian powerhouse delivered a right elbow to Didier’s jaw.
The Aussie immediately crumbled to the canvas, prompting Tynan to ride Didier’s back and unleash a barrage of ground-and-pound to force the stoppage at the 2:36 mark.
Following his trumph, Tynan called out three-division king Anatoly Malykhin and challenged him for the ONE Heavyweight MMA World Championship.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:ONE Championship