Jon Jones tabs former rival as the “most skilled” opponent he’s faced in his UFC career

Jon Jones dismantled many legends in his UFC career, but one of them was the toughest to prepare for above the others.

Jones will face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event this Saturday in New York City. He returns to the Octagon to make his first heavyweight title defense almost two full years after beating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.

Jones’ resume undoubtedly puts him in the conversation as the greatest UFC fighter of all time. Many believe he is, despite some lengthy hiatuses and outside-the-cage controversies.

Jones is known as a voracious strategist and game planner in his UFC career. He’s worked non-stop to solve some of the toughest puzzles in the Octagon, including two fights against Alexander Gustafsson and his last matchup against Gane.

But Jones’s most-heated rival sticks out amongst the pack.