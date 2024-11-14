Jon Jones tabs former rival as the “most skilled” opponent he’s faced in his UFC career
Jon Jones dismantled many legends in his UFC career, but one of them was the toughest to prepare for above the others.
Jones will face former UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic in the UFC 309 main event this Saturday in New York City. He returns to the Octagon to make his first heavyweight title defense almost two full years after beating Ciryl Gane at UFC 285.
Jones’ resume undoubtedly puts him in the conversation as the greatest UFC fighter of all time. Many believe he is, despite some lengthy hiatuses and outside-the-cage controversies.
Jones is known as a voracious strategist and game planner in his UFC career. He’s worked non-stop to solve some of the toughest puzzles in the Octagon, including two fights against Alexander Gustafsson and his last matchup against Gane.
But Jones’s most-heated rival sticks out amongst the pack.
Jon Jones picks Daniel Cormier as his all-time toughest opponent
During his UFC 309 media day press conference, Jones picked Daniel Cormier as the toughest puzzle he’s solved in his career.
“I think Daniel Cormier is probably the most skilled,” Jones said. “His Olympic-level wrestling, dirty boxing, and his boxing.”
Cormier will be cage-side for UFC 309 this weekend alongside Joe Rogan and Jon Anik. He entered the UFC Hall of Fame in 2022 after winning multiple world championships in his career.
Jones and Cormier shared the Octagon twice, with Jones winning both matchups. But, Jones’ knockout win over Cormier at UFC 214 was overturned to a ‘no-contest’.
The Jones vs. Cormier rivalry featured casino brawls, hostile press conferences, and two instant classic matchups. Despite two losses to Jones, Cormier’s standing in the rivalry made him a household name for years to come.
Jones could potentially retire this Saturday after UFC 309, depending on how the fight plays out. Cormier, his UFC nemesis, will be front-and-center to watch Jones’ last potential appearance in the cage.
