Tyson Fury dismisses UFC fight against Jon Jones: “It’s got to be under boxing rules”

Don’t expect Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones to headline a UFC event.

Fury and Jones have had some banter on social media recently. This was sparked when Fury, the WBC heavyweight titleholder, slammed UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. Fury’s beef stemmed from an episode of Rogan’s podcast. Rogan claimed if Fury and Jones were locked in a room and had to fight to get out, Fury wouldn’t have a chance of making it out.

“The Gypsy King” responded on in a video posted on his Instagram Stories.

“I’m the baddest man on the planet,” Fury said. “I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all social media, so I didn’t reply that little p**sy. Little f***ing bald-headed midget. I heard him say that Jon Jones could f**k me up if we were in a room together. I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f**k me up in a room on our own. Whatever happens in that room I’ll be walking out. No f***ing problem.”

RELATED: JON JONES CALLS OUT TYSON FURY FOR BACKTRACKING: “SWITCHED YOUR BEAT UP FASTER THAN TRAVIS BARKER”