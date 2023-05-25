search
Jon Jones

Tyson Fury dismisses UFC fight against Jon Jones: “It’s got to be under boxing rules”

By Fernando Quiles - May 25, 2023

Don’t expect Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones to headline a UFC event.

Fury and Jones have had some banter on social media recently. This was sparked when Fury, the WBC heavyweight titleholder, slammed UFC color commentator Joe Rogan. Fury’s beef stemmed from an episode of Rogan’s podcast. Rogan claimed if Fury and Jones were locked in a room and had to fight to get out, Fury wouldn’t have a chance of making it out.

“The Gypsy King” responded on in a video posted on his Instagram Stories.

“I’m the baddest man on the planet,” Fury said. “I heard Joe Rogan say something about me, and I’ve been off all social media, so I didn’t reply that little p**sy. Little f***ing bald-headed midget. I heard him say that Jon Jones could f**k me up if we were in a room together. I don’t think so. Not a man born from a mother could f**k me up in a room on our own. Whatever happens in that room I’ll be walking out. No f***ing problem.”

Tyson Fury Will Not Compete In MMA

Jones fired back by challenging Fury to step inside the Octagon. The boxing champion hurled a subtle dig at Jones, saying that in the boxing world, he doesn’t have a boss, unlike Jones, who has to answer to UFC President Dana White. Fury also said he doesn’t fight inside the cage, he fights inside the ring.

Dana White caught wind of the verbal exchange, and said that if Fury wants to make the fight with Jones happen, they can discuss the potential matchup.

Fury took to social media to once again say that he will not be fighting under MMA rules.

“If you guys want to fight me it’s got to be under boxing rules,” Fury said. “I don’t roll round the floor, I stand up and punch.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White Jon Jones Tyson Fury

