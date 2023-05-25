Dana White reveals work on UFC comedy series with Adam Sandler is underway

Dana White on UFC’s Big Screen Plans

During his chat with McAfee, Dana White discussed the planned documentary and the current deal in place for it (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It’s not easy to just whip out a documentary and do it,” White explained. “But we’re doing a deal right now with Roku where we’re filming a documentary behind the scenes of the UFC, that will come out later this year. [It’s about] the whole business. You guys will see all the behind the scenes.”

White then discussed the new comedy with work from Adam Sandler.

“We’re working on that [documentary], we’re also working on a show right now with Adam Sandler that’s a comedy about working in the offices of the UFC,” White said.

The pairing makes sense as Sandler is represented by William Morris Endeavor, the owners of the UFC. Sandler has been to UFC events in the past, so he’s no stranger to the spectacle.

Back in 2015, he even dabbled in a little game of rock, paper, scissors with former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman. The two were joined by Kevin James, who starred in “Here Comes The Boom,” a comedy film about a biology teacher who became a UFC fighter.