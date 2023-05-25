search

Dana White reveals work on UFC comedy series with Adam Sandler is underway

By Fernando Quiles - May 25, 2023

Dana White says a UFC comedy series is being worked on and Adam Sandler is involved.

Dana White

The UFC boss recently appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and dropped some details on the UFC’s future plans for a behind-the-scenes documentary and a new comedy series. The topic was brought up when the success of the Conor McGregor docuseries, “McGregor Forever” on Netflix, was mentioned.

The UFC boss said Conor struck his own deal when it came to his series, but the UFC has a couple of things cooked up as well.

Dana White on UFC’s Big Screen Plans

During his chat with McAfee, Dana White discussed the planned documentary and the current deal in place for it (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It’s not easy to just whip out a documentary and do it,” White explained. “But we’re doing a deal right now with Roku where we’re filming a documentary behind the scenes of the UFC, that will come out later this year. [It’s about] the whole business. You guys will see all the behind the scenes.”

White then discussed the new comedy with work from Adam Sandler.

“We’re working on that [documentary], we’re also working on a show right now with Adam Sandler that’s a comedy about working in the offices of the UFC,” White said.

REALATED: FRANCIS NGANNOU’S MANAGER SAYS THEY GOT “VERY CLOSE” TO RE-SIGNING WITH THE UFC AT CERTAIN POINTS

The pairing makes sense as Sandler is represented by William Morris Endeavor, the owners of the UFC. Sandler has been to UFC events in the past, so he’s no stranger to the spectacle.

Back in 2015, he even dabbled in a little game of rock, paper, scissors with former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman. The two were joined by Kevin James, who starred in “Here Comes The Boom,” a comedy film about a biology teacher who became a UFC fighter.

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Dana White UFC

Related

Khamzat Chimaev

UFC star Khamzat Chimaev unfollows Dana White and Darren Till on social media

Fernando Quiles - May 25, 2023
Khamzat Chimaev, Israel Adesanya, UFC
Khamzat Chimaev

Khamzat Chimaev accuses the UFC of attempting to protect “built up” Israel Adesanya: “They don’t want to kill that guy”

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2023

Khamzat Chimaev believes the UFC is attempting to protect Israel Adesanya as he prepares for his middleweight venture.

Mackenzie Dern
UFC

UFC star Mackenzie Dern accuses estranged husband of repeated physical and emotional abuse

Harry Kettle - May 25, 2023

In documents obtained by MMA Fighting, Mackenzie Dern has accused her estranged husband Wesley Santos of abuse.

Jon-Jones-Chael-Sonnen
Sergey Pavlovich

Chael Sonnen claims Jon Jones vs. Stipe Miocic has gone “up in flames” and the UFC is now targeting ‘Bones’ vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023

Chael Sonnen has heard rumors of an interesting main event for UFC 293 in Australia.

Dricus Du Plessis
Israel Adesanya

Dricus Du Plessis explains why he thinks Robert Whittaker is a "harder fight" than Israel Adesanya

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023

Dricus Du Plessis believes Robert Whittaker is a harder fight than Israel Adesanya.

Johnny Walker, UFC 279, UFC

Johnny Walker still confused by Anthony Smith's mid-fight comments: "I haven't attacked anyone's family"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023
Joe Rogan

Joe Rogan reflects on legendary career of 'special guy' BJ Penn: "I put him against any 155 pounder that's ever lived"

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC commentator Joe Rogan has paid respect to former champion BJ Penn.

Robin Black, Dana White
Robin Black

Robin Black responds to Dana White after being slammed by the UFC President

Cole Shelton - May 24, 2023

Robin Black has issued a response to Dana White.

Sean O'Malley, Ben Askren
Sean O'Malley

Sean O'Malley's coach admits that the UFC "for sure" wants 'Sugar' to defeat Aljamain Sterling at UFC 292

Josh Evanoff - May 24, 2023

UFC bantamweight contender Sean O’Malley’s coach Tim Welch feels the promotion wants him to be champion.

Aljamain Sterling
Dana White

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling takes aim at Dana White: "You made a fight, the night of the fight"

Lewis Simpson - May 24, 2023

UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has taken aim at UFC President Dana White.