Dana White reveals work on UFC comedy series with Adam Sandler is underway
Dana White says a UFC comedy series is being worked on and Adam Sandler is involved.
The UFC boss recently appeared on “The Pat McAfee Show” and dropped some details on the UFC’s future plans for a behind-the-scenes documentary and a new comedy series. The topic was brought up when the success of the Conor McGregor docuseries, “McGregor Forever” on Netflix, was mentioned.
The UFC boss said Conor struck his own deal when it came to his series, but the UFC has a couple of things cooked up as well.
Dana White on UFC’s Big Screen Plans
During his chat with McAfee, Dana White discussed the planned documentary and the current deal in place for it (h/t MMAFighting.com).
“It’s not easy to just whip out a documentary and do it,” White explained. “But we’re doing a deal right now with Roku where we’re filming a documentary behind the scenes of the UFC, that will come out later this year. [It’s about] the whole business. You guys will see all the behind the scenes.”
White then discussed the new comedy with work from Adam Sandler.
“We’re working on that [documentary], we’re also working on a show right now with Adam Sandler that’s a comedy about working in the offices of the UFC,” White said.
The pairing makes sense as Sandler is represented by William Morris Endeavor, the owners of the UFC. Sandler has been to UFC events in the past, so he’s no stranger to the spectacle.
Back in 2015, he even dabbled in a little game of rock, paper, scissors with former UFC Middleweight Champion Chris Weidman. The two were joined by Kevin James, who starred in “Here Comes The Boom,” a comedy film about a biology teacher who became a UFC fighter.
