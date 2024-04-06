Stamp Fairtex to put friendship with Denice Zamboanga aside for ONE 167

By BJPENN.COM Staff - April 6, 2024

It’s safe to assume that Stamp Fairtex faces a tough predicament in her next outing.

Stamp Fairtex

The Thai megastar is scheduled to defend her ONE Women’s Atomweight MMA World Title against Denice Zamboanga. This bout takes place in the main event of ONE 167 on Prime Video, airing live in U.S. primetime from the Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand, on June 7.

Adding a unique layer to this encounter is the fact that Stamp and Zamboanga are close friends.

The two once trained side by side at Fairtex Training Center in Pattaya, Thailand. Over time, they developed a genuine affinity for each other.

However, circumstances dictate that their friendship must temporarily yield to their aspirations for championship glory.

Despite the significant stakes involved, Stamp understands the need to delicately navigate between her personal bond with Zamboanga and her responsibilities as the division’s reigning queen.

“I just have to put the friendship behind me, and I don’t feel anything in particular because we are both professionals and we just have to do our job the best we can,” she told The MMA Superfan.

“Denice wants my belt, and I want to defend it, so I just have to continue doing my job of defending my belt. So you know, in terms of friendship, that is outside the fight.”

As the much-awaited clash approaches, the 26-year-old understands that sentimentality must take a backseat.

“I will do whatever it takes to win,” she said.

But even amidst the escalating tension, she nurtures an aspiration of reigniting the bond that unites her and Zamboanga.

Stamp envisions a reunion where they can joyfully reminisce and share stories over a steaming pot of Japanese food.

“After the fight, we have to go shabu-shabu together,” she said.

Stamp Fairtex acknowledges difficulties in preparation

For Stamp Fairtex, the familiarity between her and Denice Zamboanga poses a challenge.

Having acquainted themselves with each other’s strengths and weaknesses, Stamp now confronts the task of preparing for Zamboanga with complexity.

“I feel like it’s a bit difficult because I feel like I know her, but I also consider that she has changed and improved a lot over the past few years. So I feel like I just have to be careful in terms of, like, you know, thinking that I know her, but her style, I think, has changed,” Stamp said.

“Her style was not the same when she was training with me anymore. So I will have to study her style and prepare for the counters.”

