Daniel Cormier tells Jon Jones ‘you’ve got to get your s**t right’ after domestic violence arrest

Daniel Cormier and Jon Jones have one of the best rivalries in UFC history, but “DC” is hoping “Bones” gets his act together.

At the end of September, Jones was charged and arrested with domestic violence among other things, which was disappointing news to many. He has since opened up on the case, but for Cormier, he worries about what all this will do to his kids.

“It makes me sad that his daughter said (to) call the police. That’s the thing that saddens you,” Cormier said on his YouTube channel (via MMAJunkie). “All those little things you’ve got to think that it doesn’t matter who you are, what type of person you are, those things have to really make you look within yourself and make a decision. Because no one’s perfect, but at a point you’ve got to make a decision for not only you – for your daughters, for your fiancee, for your family, for everything. I think right now is that time.”

“But the scariest part about this is in these moments, when people who have issues start to lose their closest allies, they can go one of two ways: One way, they can go to the top and get their sh*t together, or they can actually just plummet,” Cormier continued. “So I think it’s very important for the people that are closest to Jones to help him decide and figure how he’s gonna go forward. This is that slippery slope.”

Daniel Cormier also hopes that Jon Jones getting kicked out of JacksonWink will be a wake-up call for him. If it isn’t, he hopes someone in his life gets him right as he says Jones needs to get his s**t together.

“From me to this guy, we’ll never be friends. But human to human, you’ve got to get your sh*t right. And show some remorse,” Cormier said. “Before you hit that send button on those tweets, you’ve got to think about what you’re saying. It seems as though you tell yourself so many lies that you start to believe them. Don’t lie to yourself. Surround yourself with people that are gonna tell you the truth and then find some answers, otherwise it’s gonna be done. Because it’s actually close to being done.”

What do you make of Daniel Cormier’s comments towards Jon Jones?