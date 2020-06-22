Paulo Costa reacts after Jon Jones leaks private messages on social media

Jon Jones took aim at top middleweight contender Paulo Costa shortly following the conclusion of last night’s UFC on ESPN 11 event.

‘Bones’, who recently vacated his UFC light heavyweight title due to contract issues and a bitter feud with Dana White, went on Twitter where he shared a snapshot of some direct message between he and ‘The Eraser’.

“Lol this dude is a bitch, I was being sarcastic and he actually apologized.” Jon Jones captioned the photo.

As seen below, Jon Jones had sent Paulo Costa the following direct messages following some online trash talk from the Brazilian.

“Once you get 100,000 followers on Twitter I still start replying to you publicly. Why did you have to start with the insults man, the wasn’t very nice. You hurt my feelings. It’s not too late to apologize.”

Paulo Costa later responded to Jon Jones:

“Hello Jon, if you felt bad I’m sorry. Was not my intention, really. I wish all the best to you sincerely. This is a humor page too, don’t take things here too seriously. But if you want I can delete it without any problems. As I said it is not the same sense to offend.”

Jon Jones would proceed to delete the post mere minutes after sharing it on social media. However, BJPENN.com’s Chris Taylor was able to grab a snapshot of the conversation before it was removed.

Jon Jones played tweet and delete after sharing these direct messages from Paulo Costa pic.twitter.com/YkCOuHclxj — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) June 21, 2020

Paulo Costa reacted to the news that Jon Jones had shared their private conversation earlier today by suggesting that the post was “fake”.

Fake — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 21, 2020

The undefeated Brazilian, Costa (13-0 MMA), is slated to challenge Israel Adesanya for the UFC’s undisputed middleweight title this coming August.

If he can emerge victorious against ‘Stylebender’ later this summer, Paulo Costa is definitely interested in a future super-fight with Jon Jones, this if ‘Bones’ is still alive in 2021.

If Jon still alive until 2021 it will happens — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) June 21, 2020

“If Jon still alive until 2021 it will happen.”

