UFC on ESPN 11 Fighter Salaries: Jim Miller takes home top payout

Lightweight veteran Jim Miller (32 -14 MMA) took home the top payout from Saturday night’s UFC on ESPN 11 event in Las Vegas.

Miller had kicked off the evenings main card against surging prospect Roosevelt Roberts, who he quickly defeated by way of first round armbar (see that here).

For his efforts, the New Jersey native pocketed a cool $208,000, this in addition to the $50k bonus he received for his highlight reel submission. Miller’s opponent in Roberts took home just $25,000 total.

The main event of UFC on ESPN 11 showcased a key heavyweight battle between perennial division contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov. ‘Razor’ was able to utilize his strong wrestling skills to dominate the contest for the majority of four rounds, this before the Russian put on a surge in the final five minutes. In the end, Volkov’s late efforts were not enough and Blaydes was awarded a unanimous decision victory.

Curtis Blaydes took home $180,000 for his victory over Volkov, while the former Bellator heavyweight champion pocketed $80,000 in defeat.

Get all of the UFC on ESPN 11 fighter salaries below via MMAFighting (these figures do not represent an athletes total earnings as post-fight bonuses are not publicly disclosed).

UFC on ESPN 11 Main Card

Curtis Blaydes ($90,000 + $90,000 win bonus = $180,000) vs. Alexander Volkov ($80,000)

Josh Emmett ($76,000 + $76,000 win bonus = $152,000) vs. Shane Burgos ($75,000)

Raquel Pennington ($63,000 + $63,000 win bonus = $126,000) def. Marion Reneau ($38,000)

Belal Muhammad ($50,000 + $50,000 win bonus = $100,000) def. Lyman Good ($28,000)

Jim Miller ($104,000 + $104,000 win bonus = $208,000) def. Roosevelt Roberts ($25,000)

UFC on ESPN 11 Prelims

Bobby Green ($36,000 + $36,000 win bonus = $72,000) def. Clay Guida ($73,000)

Tecia Torres ($48,000 + $48,000 win bonus = $96,000) def. Brianna Van Buren ($14,000)

Marc-Andre Barriault ($14,000 + $14,000 win bonus = $28,000) def. Oskar Piechota ($20,000)

Gillian Robertson ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Cortney Casey ($53,000)

Justin Jaynes ($12,000 + $12,000 win bonus = $24,000) def. Frank Camacho ($25,000)

Lauren Murphy ($38,000 + $38,000 win bonus = $76,000) def. Roxanne Modafferi ($50,000)

Austin Hubbard ($25,000 + $25,000 win bonus = $50,000) def. Max Rohskopf ($12,000)

