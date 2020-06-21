Jon Jones shares direct messages from apologetic “b*tch” Paulo Costa

Reigning UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones buried top middleweight contender Paulo Costa this evening on social media.

‘Bones’ took to Twitter shortly following the conclusion of tonight’s UFC on ESPN 11 event where he shared the following direct messages sent to him by ‘The Eraser’.

“Lol this dude is a bitch, I was being sarcastic and he actually apologized.” Jones captioned the photo.

As seen below, Jon Jones had sent Paulo Costa the following direct message on Twitter.

“Once you get 100,000 followers on Twitter I still start replying to you publicly. Why did you have to start with the insults man, the wasn’t very nice. You hurt my feelings. It’s not too late to apologize.”

Paulo Costa later responded to Jon Jones:

“Hello Jon, if you felt bad I’m sorry. Was not my intention, really. I wish all the best to you sincerely. This is a humor page too, don’t take things here too seriously. But if you want I can delete it without any problems. As I said it is not the same sense to offend.”

Jon Jones would proceed to delete the post mere minutes after sharing it on Twitter.

Thankfully BJPENN.com’s Chris Taylor was able to capture a screenshot of ‘Bones’ post which you can see below.

Jon Jones played tweet and delete after sharing these direct messages from Paulo Costa pic.twitter.com/YkCOuHclxj — Chris Taylor (@CTaylor_96) June 21, 2020

Paulo Costa is expected to challenge Israel Adesanya for the promotions undisputed middleweight world title this coming August.

As for Jon Jones, the promotions reigning light heavyweight kingpin is currently in a bitter contract dispute with the UFC.

‘Bones’ recently had it out with Dana White, this after the UFC President accused him of demanding “Deontay Wilder money” for a super-fight with Francis Ngannou.

Paulo Costa has yet to respond to Jon Jones and likely won’t get the chance to do so unless he comes across this article.

What do you think of Jones making direct messages from Costa public on social media? Share your thoughts in the comments section PENN Nation!

This article first appeared on BJPENN.com on June 21, 2020