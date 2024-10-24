Belal Muhammad dismisses Ilia Topuria’s three-division champion claim: “Short guys always act like they’re tough”

Belal Muhammad Scoffs at Ilia Topuria’s Three-Weight Champion Goal

Speaking to MMAFighting.com‘s Damon Martin, Belal Muhammad made it clear that he doesn’t see Ilia Topuria following through on his claim.

“I think that dude’s got Napoleon syndrome or something,” Muhammad told MMA Fighting. “Short guys always act like they’re tough. Literally I think he started coming at me because somebody asked me about why is he coming at Islam [Makhachev]. I said bro, he needs to focus on [Max] Holloway, who’s in front of him and you don’t want to disrespect the guys from Dagestan because they see you in person, they’re going to slap you. They don’t take that stuff. They don’t play the trash talk game. It’s real life to them.

“I think he took offense to it. He’s at that mode where I think he’s trying to find himself and he’s trying to show fans that he’s trash talker and he’s this bad guy. He’s not really good at trash talking. When he comes at me, it’s laughable because he’s basically copying words off memes.”

Muhammad and Topuria have gotten into a war of words as of late. “El Matador” has vowed to become the first fighter to submit current UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev. That didn’t sit well with Muhammad, who is closely linked to the top 155-pounder.