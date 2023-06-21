Michael Bisping on who had the upper hand during staredown between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou: “That’s a 10-9”

By Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

Unofficial staredown scorer Michael Bisping thinks he knows who had the edge in the faceoff between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and PFL star Francis Ngannou.

Francis Ngannou Jon Jones

Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou ran into each other during the PFL 5 event recently. The two were sizing each other up during their staredown. While it was a cool moment for MMA fans, the reality has quickly set in. This fight will not be taking place after Ngannou and the UFC couldn’t come to terms on a new contract.

Taking to his “Believe You Me” podcast, Michael Bisping expressed his belief that Francis Ngannou was the winner of the staredown with Jon Jones (via MMAJunkie.com).

“I think that’s a 10-9 to Francis there,” Bisping said on his “Believe You Me” podcast. “We all love watching Jon fight, and I know he (Anthony Smith) doesn’t so much, but you know that’s a 10-9 to Francis.”

Bisping went on to touch on the harsh truth that Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou will likely not come to fruition in the future.

“Never gonna happen, though. We’re never going to see that fight ever,” Bisping said. “I don’t think so. I mean, Dana said he’ll never have him (Ngannou) back. That doesn’t necessarily mean he will never fight in the UFC, but I think with his age, with the deal that he’s got at the PFL, with the opportunity to box, who knows? Maybe he continues winning fights and retires. But even if he has two or three fights, I think he’ll retire anyway.”

Many are wondering what’s next for Jon Jones. Rumors have swirled claiming that Stipe Miocic likely won’t be fighting “Bones” after all. Whether or not those rumors hold true remains to be seen.

As for Ngannou, don’t expect him to compete in the PFL cage until at least mid-2024. “The Predator” plans to have a boxing match before returning to MMA competition.

