Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury would do similar numbers to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

By Susan Cox - June 6, 2023

Michael Bisping believes Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury would do similar numbers to Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather.

Jon Jones, Tyson Fury

It was just this past weekend, following UFC Vegas 74, that UFC President, Dana White, once again spoke about heavyweight champion boxer Tyson Fury coming to the Octagon.

Bisping, speaking on his YouTube channel made the comparison between a Jon Jones vs Tyson Fury fight and the McGregor vs Mayweather fight saying:

“Conor vs Floyd in the US did 4.3 million pay-per-views alone. That is an insane amount. The revenue generated by the gate in the arena was 55 million with the average ticket costing four thousand dollars. It shows the kind of interest there was.”

“Conor McGregor was a superstar then, he’s a superstar now. Floyd Mayweather, you know one of the most popular boxers, and best boxers and undefeated boxers and the pay-per-view king.”

“Would Tyson Fury and Jon Jones do similar numbers? I’m going to say it would.”

“I am down to watch it. Come on, let’s go. Who doesn’t want to see that? Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones in an octagon.”

Michael Bisping

Continuing Bisping reflected on what could transpire:

“(Oleksandr) Usyk should be the fight (for Fury), Stipe (Miocic) should be the fight for Jon Jones. But I’m telling you, just as a fan, as a fan, I would love to see it. I’m intrigued. Fury’s a big guy, he’s a powerful man. He comes from a fighting family of gypsies. They are tough bastards, simple as that. But in a mixed martial arts contest inside the octagon with no weapons, he’s not gonna have a bloody chance. He’s not gonna have a chance in hell. No way, no way.”

“(Miocic) will be a real heavyweight test for Jon Jones because Jon moved up to heavyweight, he fought Ciryl Gane, with respect to Ciryl, not the most complete fighter. There is tougher challenges stylistically for Jon Jones. Again, that’s not an insult to Ciryl Gane. But Stipe Miocic’s been the heavyweight king. Defended the belt three times, is a tremendous wrestler, was able to take D.C. (Daniel Cormier) down, was able to stop D.C.’s takedowns as well a lot of the time. Not saying D.C. didn’t have any success, of course he knocked him out in the first fight.”

Concluding, Bisping offered up how popular he feels a Fury vs Jones match-up would be:

“(Miocic) would be more competitive and I think the fight would play out on the feet and it would be sensational. But Tyson Fury will get absolutely smoked. I’d want to see it and I guarantee you people right now, watching this video — if Tyson Fury vs. Jon Jones in the UFC was going down, you would buy the pay-per-view. That would just be ridiculous.”

Do you agree with Bisping’s commentary? Would you buy the Jones vs Fury pay-per-view? Who do you think would come out the victor?

