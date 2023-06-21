Daniel Cormier reveals what he took away from Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou staredown: “Something changes in him”

By Fernando Quiles - June 21, 2023

UFC Hall of Famer Daniel Cormier has a takeaway from the staredown between UFC Heavyweight Champion Jon Jones and PFL star Francis Ngannou.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL

Jon Jones attended PFL 5 inside the Overtime Elite Arena in Atlanta, GA. He was serving as a cornerman when he ran into Francis Ngannou. “Bones” and “The Predator” had a staredown and while there was some gamesmanship, the two were cordial.

For many fight fans, Jon Jones vs. Francis Ngannou is a huge fight that got away. Ngannou and the UFC couldn’t come to terms on a new deal. As a result, Francis Ngannou is now a PFL fighter, pouring cold water on a Jon Jones fight.

RELATED: VIDEO | JON JONES AND FRANCIS NGANNOU EXCHANGE WORDS AT PFL EVENT IN ATLANTA: “YOU KNOW YOU DON’T WANT NO SMOKE”

Daniel Cormier On Jon Jones-Francis Ngannou Faceoff

Daniel Cormier weighed in on the staredown during an episode of ESPN’s “DC & RC,” (h/t MMAFighting.com).

“It’s a big deal but it kind of sucks,” Cormier said on DC & RC. “It just reminds us that it won’t happen. Because now that Francis is gone there’s no way it could ever work. There’s no way it could ever be cross promoted to make it happen.

With that said, Cormier did have one major takeaway from the face-to-face meeting between Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou.

“Here’s one thing I took from that honestly, I watched them come up to each other and Francis ain’t afraid of nobody. He’s one of the baddest men on the planet. But as Jon’s grabbing him, touching his arm, and he’s talking to him, something changes in him whenever they’re face-to-face. When Francis starts talking about being the king of the world, Jon said, ‘I’ve always been the king. I’ve always been the best.’ When you look at his facial expression, I’ve seen that before. When him and I would come into our interactions and we were arguing, both of us had this idea that ‘I am the best.’ Nothing is gonna change that. And I could see that wash across his face with Francis and he told him. It showed me in that moment that Jon Jones ain’t afraid of Francis Ngannou. Not at all.”

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Topics:

Daniel Cormier Francis Ngannou Jon Jones

Related

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC

Francis Ngannou slams UFC's willingness to book Jon Jones vs. Tyson Fury: "Everything is about how to take down Ngannou"

Josh Evanoff - June 20, 2023
Alex Volkanovski, Henry Cejudo, UFC
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier explains why Henry Cejudo should not be talking about UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski: “He’s too small”

Harry Kettle - June 19, 2023

Daniel Cormier has explained why Henry Cejudo should not consider fighting UFC featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski.

Jon Jones

Francis Ngannou trolls Jon Jones following recent staredown at PFL event in Atlanta: "He feels the pressure"

Chris Taylor - June 17, 2023

Francis Ngannou believes Jon Jones felt “the pressure” during their staredown at last night’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Jon Jones, Francis Ngannou, UFC, PFL
Jon Jones

Video | Jon Jones and Francis Ngannou exchange words at PFL event in Atlanta: “You know you don’t want no smoke”

Chris Taylor - June 16, 2023

Current UFC heavyweight champion Jon Jones and former title holder Francis Ngannou exchanged words during tonight’s PFL event in Atlanta.

Tyson Fury
Tyson Fury

Tyson Fury confirms interest in Jon Jones hybrid fight: "I received an offer from the UFC yesterday"

Josh Evanoff - June 16, 2023

WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury is seemingly serious about fighting Jon Jones.

Jon Jones and Tyson Fury

UFC champion Jon Jones says talks of Tyson Fury fight are very much real: “1 boxing fight. 1 MMA fight”

Cole Shelton - June 15, 2023
Islam Makhachev and Jon Jones
Jon Jones

Islam Makhachev shares his thoughts on Jon Jones being ranked the #1 pound-for-pound fighter: “This is bullsh*t, brother”

Harry Kettle - June 15, 2023

UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev isn’t happy about Jon Jones being the #1 pound-for-pound fighter in the rankings.

Francis Ngannou Israel Adesanya
Israel Adesanya

Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou’s split with the UFC will be short-lived: “The story's not over yet”

Susan Cox - June 14, 2023

Israel Adesanya believes Francis Ngannou’s split with the UFC will be short-lived.

Deontay Wilder Francis Ngannou
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou confirms "advanced discussions" with Deontay Wilder for two-fight deal

Josh Evanoff - June 13, 2023

PFL heavyweight contender Francis Ngannou has confirmed ongoing talks with Deontay Wilder.

Francis Ngannou, Dana White, UFC, UFC 285
Francis Ngannou

Francis Ngannou reacts after UFC President Dana White makes offer to Tyson Fury

Susan Cox - June 13, 2023

Francis Ngannou is reacting after UFC President, Dana White, extended an offer to heavyweight boxing champion Tyson Fury.