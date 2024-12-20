Jon Jones teases new career for life after mixed martial arts

By Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

UFC legend Jon Jones has teased what he could end up doing when he eventually retires from mixed martial arts.

Jon Jones

As we know, Jon Jones is widely considered to be the greatest of all time in mixed martial arts. At this point, there are very few fans and pundits who dispute that. At the same time, he’s also the UFC heavyweight champion, and seems to have his eyes set on continuing his historic run next year.

If he does, the expectation is that he will fight Tom Aspinall. The Englishman is the interim heavyweight champion and has done more than enough to prove he’s ready for such an opportunity. With that being said, there are still plenty of question marks regarding whether or not Jones would even remotely entertain this title unification.

For now, there are more questions than answers, and Jones is putting his attention elsewhere. In a recent post on Instagram, ‘Bones’ spoke about a recent acting project that he’s been taking part in.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jonny Meat (@jonnybones)

Jones looks to the future

“Man, what a humbling experience. Stepping into acting feels like a whole new game, and I’m ready to put in the work, just like I always have. I’m honored, I’m motivated, and I’m excited for what’s ahead. This is only the beginning. The grind doesn’t stop—let’s keep building something special. The future’s looking real bright.”

Would you be interested in seeing Jon Jones venture into the world of acting once he retires from mixed martial arts? How likely is it that he actually fights Tom Aspinall next year for the undisputed belt? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!

