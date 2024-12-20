Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje reportedly considered in huge possible lightweight fight

Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje is reportedly being considered for a huge possible lightweight collision in the UFC next year.

When you’re talking about the most entertaining fighters in the game, Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje have to be in the conversation. Throughout the course of their entire careers, they have put on some of the most incredible scraps imaginable. From violent knockouts to all-out wars, these two know how to do it all.

In that time, they have built up real legacies for themselves as warriors and fan favorites in equal measure. Right now, Hooker is riding a real wave of momentum, whereas Gaethje is in need of a big performance to get himself back on the right track. So, it only makes sense that fans would be interested in the idea of pairing them both together.

As it turns out, it’s not just the fans who want to see Hooker vs Gaethje – because as per Renato Moicano, the UFC is also in active discussions regarding the idea.