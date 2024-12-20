Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje reportedly considered in huge possible lightweight fight
Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje is reportedly being considered for a huge possible lightweight collision in the UFC next year.
When you’re talking about the most entertaining fighters in the game, Dan Hooker and Justin Gaethje have to be in the conversation. Throughout the course of their entire careers, they have put on some of the most incredible scraps imaginable. From violent knockouts to all-out wars, these two know how to do it all.
In that time, they have built up real legacies for themselves as warriors and fan favorites in equal measure. Right now, Hooker is riding a real wave of momentum, whereas Gaethje is in need of a big performance to get himself back on the right track. So, it only makes sense that fans would be interested in the idea of pairing them both together.
As it turns out, it’s not just the fans who want to see Hooker vs Gaethje – because as per Renato Moicano, the UFC is also in active discussions regarding the idea.
🚨| Renato Moicano says that he's hearing information from “behind the scenes” that Justin Gaethje will fight Dan Hooker next. 👀
[📰/@laertevianamma]#MMA #UFC pic.twitter.com/2xKUGcOd6g
— MMA Frenzy (@mma_frenzy) December 19, 2024
Gaethje vs Hooker – as per Moicano?
According to fellow lightweight contender Renato Moicano (as per people “behind the scenes”), the UFC is exploring the possibility of Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje. In addition to that, MMA Mania has heard that it’s been discussed for UFC 313 on March 8 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Regardless of who you prefer out of the two, this would be a huge, huge fight. It’s been teased for almost five years now, and you just know they’re going to bring everything they’ve got.
If it does happen, who are you backing to win: Dan Hooker or Justin Gaethje? Do you believe either of these two men will wind up holding UFC gold? Let us know your thoughts, BJPENN Nation!
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
Topics:Dan Hooker Justin Gaethje UFC