Conor McGregor mocks “novice” Logan Paul and dubs fight UFC vs WWE

UFC star Conor McGregor has mocked Logan Paul in a recent social media post as talk of a boxing match between them intensifies.

Nobody ever truly knows what Conor McGregor is going to do next. The Irishman is an absolute enigma in the world of mixed martial arts, and that’ll likely continue to be the case for as long as he’s involved in the fight game. Recently, he’s been teasing the idea of a blockbuster boxing match between himself and Logan Paul.

While there’s been no official confirmation about this, it certainly seems to be picking up momentum in the media. McGregor himself continues to talk about the idea, noting that he will eventually return to the UFC – but only once he has finished up his business with Logan Paul.

At this point in time, nobody knows for sure. In a recent X post, however, McGregor suggested that this would serve as a UFC vs WWE battle within the TKO family.