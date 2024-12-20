Conor McGregor mocks “novice” Logan Paul and dubs fight UFC vs WWE

By Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

UFC star Conor McGregor has mocked Logan Paul in a recent social media post as talk of a boxing match between them intensifies.

Logan Paul, Conor McGregor

Nobody ever truly knows what Conor McGregor is going to do next. The Irishman is an absolute enigma in the world of mixed martial arts, and that’ll likely continue to be the case for as long as he’s involved in the fight game. Recently, he’s been teasing the idea of a blockbuster boxing match between himself and Logan Paul.

RELATED: Conor McGregor reveals he’s agreed to exhibition boxing match against Logan Paul: “I will then seek my return”

While there’s been no official confirmation about this, it certainly seems to be picking up momentum in the media. McGregor himself continues to talk about the idea, noting that he will eventually return to the UFC – but only once he has finished up his business with Logan Paul.

At this point in time, nobody knows for sure. In a recent X post, however, McGregor suggested that this would serve as a UFC vs WWE battle within the TKO family.

McGregor seemingly prepares for Paul fight

“TKO Group! UFC vs WWE. There is levels to this, a big sloppy novice is going to find out! TKO KING TITLE. #BiggestGenerator #KingofNumbers #Streams #PPV. I hold every record and I am coming back to KO this novice and rack in more numbers for the company. #StockMarketIndia #MyHighestPayPacketYet #Thanksforthecheese”

Logan Paul looks set to return to WWE in time for Royal Rumble and WrestleMania season as the company prepares to debut on Netflix next month. McGregor, meanwhile, is as chaotic as ever.

Do you believe that the proposed meeting between Conor McGregor and Logan Paul will actually happen? If it does take place, who are you backing to win and why? Let us know, BJPENN Nation!

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

Previous Post

Topics:

Conor McGregor Logan Paul UFC

Related

Jon Jones

Jon Jones teases new career for life after mixed martial arts

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024
Justin Gaethje, Dan Hooker
Justin Gaethje

Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje reportedly considered in huge possible lightweight fight

Harry Kettle - December 20, 2024

Dan Hooker vs Justin Gaethje is reportedly being considered for a huge possible lightweight collision in the UFC next year.

Gilbert Burns, Colby Covington
Gilbert Burns

Gilbert Burns responds to Colby Covington's callout

Cole Shelton - December 19, 2024

Gilbert Burns has responded to Colby Covington’s callout.

Colby Covington and Chael Sonnen, Gilbert Burns
Gilbert Burns

Colby Covington offers to fight Gilbert Burns for leaking Chael Sonnen's phone number: "He's despicable!"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024

UFC welterweight contender Colby Covington wants to fight Gilbert Burns on Chael Sonnen’s behalf.

Kai Asakura
Kai Asakura

Kai Asakura vows to become UFC champion after suffering loss to Alexandre Pantoja: "Make my dream come true"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024

Despite his loss to Alexandre Pantoja, Kai Asakura remains confident that he’ll become UFC flyweight champion.

Kamaru Usman, Jack Della Maddalena

Kamaru Usman interested in UFC 312 showdown against Jack Della Maddalena: "I'll put him to the test"

Josh Evanoff - December 19, 2024
Jamahal Hill
UFC

Jamahal Hill doesn't shy away from negative UFC fans: 'All publicity is good publicity'

Fernando Quiles - December 19, 2024

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill doesn’t mind any negative narratives surrounding him as long as people are paying attention.

Kai Kara-France
Manel Kape

Kai Kara-France slams Manel Kape amid recent trash talk: 'He's all just talk, a lot of bark, no bite'

Fernando Quiles - December 19, 2024

Kai Kara-France is dismissive of Manel Kape’s bad boy persona.

Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor
Daniel Cormier

Daniel Cormier isn't convinced by Conor McGregor boxing Logan Paul

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC commentator Daniel Cormier isn’t sure he’s a fan of Conor McGregor potentially boxing Logan Paul in his next fight.

Chael Sonnen
Jorge Masvidal

Chael Sonnen explains what would've happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters

Harry Kettle - December 19, 2024

UFC analyst Chael Sonnen has explained what would’ve happened if he fought Jorge Masvidal and a handful of other fighters in his career.