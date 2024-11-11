Kana Morimoto to debut at ONE Friday Fights 92 versus Anissa Meksen 

Japanese kickboxing star Kana Morimoto has a date for her ONE Championship debut.

The promotion announced earlier this week that the decorated striker will meet Anissa Meksen in atomweight kickboxing action on December 20 at ONE Friday Fights 92 in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium.

A former K-1 World Champion, Kana is as elite as strikers get. The 32-year-old has dominated the women’s realm for over a decade, earning a litany of achievements along the way.

Of her 26 kickboxing wins, 11 have come by knockout – many provided by her savage right hook. On top of that, the Japanese superstar has never been stopped in her career. And she’ll be hoping to continue that trend when she arrives in ONE this December.

Meanwhile, Meksen has become a familiar face to the ONE audience. The French-Algerian athlete has battled some of the best female strikers in the world. She’s beaten Cristina Morales, Marie Ruumet, and Dangkongfah Banchamek during her stint.

She did, however, come up short to “The Queen” Phetjeeja at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December for the interim atomweight kickboxing crown and, most recently, Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title. But if she can spoil Kana’s welcoming party, “C18” could secure another shot at atomweight glory.