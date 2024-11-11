Kana Morimoto to debut at ONE Friday Fights 92 versus Anissa Meksen 

By BJPENN.COM Staff - November 11, 2024

Japanese kickboxing star Kana Morimoto has a date for her ONE Championship debut.  

KANA

The promotion announced earlier this week that the decorated striker will meet Anissa Meksen in atomweight kickboxing action on December 20 at ONE Friday Fights 92 in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Stadium. 

A former K-1 World Champion, Kana is as elite as strikers get. The 32-year-old has dominated the women’s realm for over a decade, earning a litany of achievements along the way. 

Of her 26 kickboxing wins, 11 have come by knockout – many provided by her savage right hook. On top of that, the Japanese superstar has never been stopped in her career. And she’ll be hoping to continue that trend when she arrives in ONE this December. 

Meanwhile, Meksen has become a familiar face to the ONE audience. The French-Algerian athlete has battled some of the best female strikers in the world. She’s beaten Cristina Morales, Marie Ruumet, and Dangkongfah Banchamek during her stint. 

She did, however, come up short to “The Queen” Phetjeeja at ONE Friday Fights 46 last December for the interim atomweight kickboxing crown and, most recently, Jackie Buntan for the inaugural ONE Strawweight Kickboxing World Title. But if she can spoil Kana’s welcoming party, “C18” could secure another shot at atomweight glory.  

Kana Morimoto’s arrival at ONE Championship met with great expectations

Japanese striking superstar Kana Morimoto has made a name for herself over the last decade. And when she arrives in ONE Championship this December, many fans will have high expectations. 

The fierce female fighter set herself apart from the rest in dominating the competition in K-1. She continued boosting her resume as a Grand Prix winner as well as claiming the Krush women’s flyweight crown on two occasions. 

Having amassed multiple highlight-reel finishes in the sport, the 32-year-old is expected to follow suit in ONE.  

Her right hand has downed many foes. And if she can dispatch Anissa Meksen in similar fashion, her name could immediately be elevated to the World Title conversation.  

This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM

ONE Championship

