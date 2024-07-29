ONE Fight Night 24: How to watch live in North America

As the summer heats up, August promises to be a sizzling month for martial arts fans, with ONE Championship delivering another action-packed card to the U.S. primetime audience.

Airing live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, August 2, ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video will showcase some of the most talented fighters on the planet.

The event boasts 12 thrilling bouts, with two highly anticipated World Title matches headlining the evening.

In the main attraction, former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks faces #3-ranked contender Gustavo Balart for the interim crown.

Brooks, who has been nearly an unstoppable force since his arrival in the promotion three years ago, is determined to reclaim the belt and prove his dominance in the division.

Meanwhile, Balart has been waiting for this golden opportunity. He aims to capture the strap and extend his impressive winning streak.

On the other hand, the co-main event features ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly, who defends her throne for the first time against Mayssa Bastos.

Beyond these marquee matchups, the show is packed with stars from the organization’s lighter weight classes. Shamil Gasanov, Yosuke Saruta, and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu are among the exciting athletes set to compete, promising a night full of high-level competition.