ONE Fight Night 24: How to watch live in North America
As the summer heats up, August promises to be a sizzling month for martial arts fans, with ONE Championship delivering another action-packed card to the U.S. primetime audience.
Airing live from the iconic Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok, Thailand, this Friday, August 2, ONE Fight Night 24 on Prime Video will showcase some of the most talented fighters on the planet.
The event boasts 12 thrilling bouts, with two highly anticipated World Title matches headlining the evening.
In the main attraction, former ONE Strawweight MMA World Champion Jarred Brooks faces #3-ranked contender Gustavo Balart for the interim crown.
Brooks, who has been nearly an unstoppable force since his arrival in the promotion three years ago, is determined to reclaim the belt and prove his dominance in the division.
Meanwhile, Balart has been waiting for this golden opportunity. He aims to capture the strap and extend his impressive winning streak.
On the other hand, the co-main event features ONE Women’s Atomweight Submission Grappling World Champion Danielle Kelly, who defends her throne for the first time against Mayssa Bastos.
Beyond these marquee matchups, the show is packed with stars from the organization’s lighter weight classes. Shamil Gasanov, Yosuke Saruta, and Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu are among the exciting athletes set to compete, promising a night full of high-level competition.
Full card
- ONE Interim Strawweight MMA World Championship: Jarred Brooks vs. Gustavo Balart
- ONE Atomweight Submission Grappling World Championship: Danielle Kelly (C) vs. Mayssa Bastos
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Felipe Lobo vs. Nabil Anane
- Flyweight Muay Thai: Dedduanglek Wankhongohm MBK vs. Nakrob Fairtex
- Featherweight MMA: Shamil Gasanov vs. Aaron Canarte
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Dmitrii Kovtun vs. Ferrari Fairtex
- Flyweight kickboxing: Taiki Naito vs. Elias Mahmoudi
- Strawweight MMA: Keito Yamakita vs. Yosuke Saruta
- Bantamweight Muay Thai: Rambolek Chor Ajalaboon vs. Craig Coakley
- Bantamweight MMA: Enkh-Orgil Baatarkhuu vs. Carlo Bumina-ang
- Catchweight (128lbs) Muay Thai: Aliff Sor Dechapan vs. Zakaria El Jamari
- Atomweight Muay Thai: Yu Yau Pui vs. Amy Pirnie
Where to watch ONE Fight Night 24
For those in the United States and Canada, ONE Fight Night 24 is available live on Amazon’s Prime Video, starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT.
Moreover, viewers looking to elevate their experience can catch the action at various bars and restaurants through DirecTV for Business.
This article appeared first on BJPENN.COM
